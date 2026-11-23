Sheila Mangubat, the Filipino reality television personality who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has died in the Philippines aged 35. Her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, announced her death on Instagram on 21 November, just days before what would have been her 36th birthday. Her family has not publicly disclosed a cause of death.

Mangubat was from Cebu and became known to international viewers through the sixth season of the TLC series in 2023. The programme followed her long-distance relationship with Dangerfield, an American man she first encountered online. Their story was not simply a television romance. It brought questions of distance, disability, financial difficulties and immigration into the open.

Sheila Mangubat's Journey To 90 Day Fiancé

Before television brought her wider attention, Mangubat met Dangerfield in 2021 through a Facebook group for deaf singles. Dangerfield, who is deaf, lived in Nebraska, while Mangubat had partial hearing loss and used a hearing aid. Their connection developed into a long-distance relationship, eventually leading Dangerfield to travel to Cebu to meet her in person.

Their first meeting and subsequent engagement became part of season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Dangerfield proposed during the visit, and Mangubat accepted. She was also a mother. Her son, Jhonreil, from a previous relationship, was part of the future the couple discussed building together.

Their first meeting also coincided with a family tragedy. During Dangerfield's visit, Mangubat's mother died after falling when the family's poorly secured staircase gave way. The loss became part of the couple's televised story.

The relationship later encountered practical difficulties. The pair announced their separation in October 2025 amid financial pressures and complications involving the K-1 fiancé visa process. They reportedly rekindled their romance in June 2026, according to subsequent coverage of Dangerfield's social media update. Their relationship had therefore gone through several changes before news of Mangubat's death emerged.

Sheila Mangubat's Death and Family Tribute

Dangerfield said he had received the news from Mangubat's family. In his Instagram announcement, he wrote that he was devastated and asked followers to keep her son and relatives in their prayers. He did not provide details about the circumstances of her death.

'It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,' Dangerfield wrote. 'I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support.'

Her sister, Grace Mangubat, also shared a tribute on Facebook. She wrote, 'Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat ... fly high my sister, we will miss you.' The family's tributes prompted renewed attention to Mangubat's story and the reality series that introduced her to international viewers.

Questions about the cause of death have circulated online, including speculation about cancer. However, neither Mangubat's family nor Dangerfield has publicly confirmed such claims. No reliable public information has established a cause of death, and it would be premature to treat online speculation as an explanation.

Mangubat's brother Jonathan also shared footage from her funeral on Facebook Stories, according to TMZ. Her death was announced on 21 November, with tributes from relatives and Dangerfield appearing on social media over the following days. She is survived by her son, Jhonreil.