Sheila Mangubat, who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has died aged 35 in the Philippines. Her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, announced her death in an Instagram post on 21 November 2026, saying he had received the news from her family.

Mangubat died just days before her 36th birthday. Her death prompted tributes from relatives and viewers who had followed her relationship with Dangerfield on the reality series. His announcement did not explain what had happened.

Sheila Mangubat's Cause of Death: What Has Been Confirmed?

'It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,' Dangerfield wrote alongside a black-and-white photograph of Mangubat.

The 45-year-old added that he was devastated and still trying to process the loss. He asked followers to keep her son, family and himself in their prayers, and thanked those who had offered support. He did not provide details about the circumstances of her death.

E! News reported on 22 November that Mangubat's cause of death had not been confirmed. No medical explanation has been made public, and neither Dangerfield's announcement nor the family tributes provided further details about what happened.

Her relatives also shared messages online. Her sister, Grace Mangubat, posted a tribute on Facebook on 21 November, writing: 'Rest in peace my beloved sister.' She apologised for being unable to return home because of the distance and said the family would miss her.

Her brother, Jonathan Mangubat, later shared footage from her funeral on his Facebook Stories on 22 November, according to TMZ, as reported by PEOPLE. The posts offered further details of the family's response following Dangerfield's announcement.

Sheila Mangubat and David Dangerfield's Relationship

Mangubat and Dangerfield first connected in 2021 through a Facebook group for deaf singles. Their relationship developed across two countries, with Mangubat living in Cebu, Philippines, and Dangerfield based in Nebraska, United States.

Their story featured in the sixth season of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023, a series that follows couples who meet online and travel overseas to meet in person. Dangerfield, who was born deaf, travelled to the Philippines to meet Mangubat and her son, Jhonreil. Mangubat had partial hearing loss and used a hearing aid.

In a June 2023 episode, Dangerfield spoke about his search for a partner and said: 'I'm happy I never gave up because I found my love.' During his visit, he proposed to Mangubat before returning to the United States, and she accepted.

Their plans to build a life together later faced financial pressures and difficulties with the K-1 fiancé visa process. The visa allows a foreign fiancé of a US citizen to travel to the country to marry within 90 days, making it central to the future they discussed on the programme.

The couple separated in October 2025 after struggling with distance and visa issues. PEOPLE and E! News reported that they rekindled their relationship in June 2026, citing TMZ. They had reportedly reconciled several months before her death, although there were no reports that they had married.

Mangubat is survived by her son, Jhonreil. Dangerfield also referred to him in his Instagram announcement, asking followers to remember the boy alongside her family.