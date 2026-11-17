A Russian model was stabbed to death by her reportedly abusive former boyfriend, who allegedly posted a photograph of her bloodied body on her Instagram account after the killing.

Anastasia Drozdova, 28, was found dead inside her rented apartment in Moscow on Saturday, 14 November 2026, following an alleged attack by Dmitry Zadvornykh, 38.

The suspect reportedly used her phone to upload the disturbing image alongside a chilling message before travelling to a shooting club, where he shot himself. He later died in hospital.

Ex-Boyfriend Posted Chilling Message

According to the New York Post, citing Russian broadcaster REN TV, Zadvornykh allegedly ambushed Drozdova at her apartment, stabbing her eight times before slashing her throat.

He then reportedly accessed her Instagram account and uploaded a photograph of her lifeless body to her Stories.

The image carried the message: 'You mocked the wrong person and paid the price. Goodbye.'

The US Sun, in a report published on 17 November, said Zadvornykh travelled approximately eight miles to a shooting club after the attack, where he attempted suicide. He sustained a critical gunshot wound and later died in hospital.

The Moscow branch of Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers murder.

Friends Reveal Alleged Harassment and Threats

The couple reportedly had an on-and-off relationship for several years, with friends claiming Drozdova had repeatedly tried to escape her former boyfriend.

The New York Post, citing Need To Know, reported that Drozdova had fled abroad several times, including to Turkey, before returning to Moscow.

'She ran away from him several times, including abroad,' a friend told Russian media.

'When she returned to Moscow, he would start messaging her again.'

In an interview with Russian outlet MSK1.RU published on 17 November, a close friend identified as Lera said Zadvornykh had repeatedly contacted Drozdova in the weeks before her death.

She recalled that he was constantly calling the 28-year-old, sending her flowers and attempting to arrange meetings.

'I asked her to move out of this apartment as soon as possible. I was very scared for her,' Lera told MSK1.RU.

Another acquaintance, Kristina, a beauty specialist who knew Drozdova during her time in Turkey, told the outlet that the suspect had allegedly threatened the model and attempted to hack her social media account in autumn 2025.

Kristina said Drozdova had been distressed following their separation and had occasionally mentioned the threats.

MSK1.RU also reported that Drozdova had been seeing another man, Adil, for approximately two months before her death. He told the publication that he had not known about the alleged threats from her former boyfriend.

Adil recalled seeing Drozdova for the last time on 12 November, when they went to the cinema. The following morning, he left for work. When she stopped responding to his calls and messages on Saturday, he became worried.

He rushed to her apartment after hearing about the killing but was unable to reach her.

Who Was Anastasia Drozdova?

According to MSK1.RU, Drozdova moved from Moscow to Turkey in 2021, where she developed a career in the beauty industry.

She initially offered eyebrow and eyelash treatments before expanding her work to training other women. She also reportedly worked as a fitness trainer and model, participating in fashion shoots.

The 28-year-old returned to Moscow in the summer of 2026 and had begun selling hair extensions, according to the Russian publication.

Zadvornykh worked as a men's laser hair removal technician. The New York Post, citing REN TV, also reported that he had a criminal record.

MSK1.RU spoke to one of Drozdova's former boyfriends, who described her as kind, supportive and determined to build an independent life.

Meanwhile, her mother, Lyudmila, told MSK1.RU that the family had not yet been allowed to collect her body because a forensic examination was required following her violent death.

Friends have reportedly organised a fundraising campaign to support her family.

Investigators are continuing their inquiry into the killing under Article 105 of Russia's Criminal Code.