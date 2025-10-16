Behati Prinsloo's return to the Victoria's Secret runway provoked as much online consternation as celebration, with a noticeable chorus of viewers saying the supermodel looked 'unrecognisable' and that she had 'lost her spark'.

The long-time Angel's comeback at Victoria's Secret's highly publicised show in Brooklyn was widely shared on Victoria's Secret's official channels and covered by broadcasters. A video of Prinsloo walking the runway was posted to the brand's YouTube and Instagram accounts and broadcast via the show's streaming partners.

While many praised her poise and craftsmanship on the catwalk, a sizeable thread of social-media reaction focused on her appearance and on the well-documented turbulence in her marriage to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Background: The Marquee Return and Ongoing Scrutiny

Prinsloo's appearance on 15 October 2025 represented another high-profile chapter in a career that has spanned nearly two decades and multiple Victoria's Secret shows. The brand's official coverage highlighted her as one of several legacy Angels invited back as part of Victoria's Secret's attempt to recapture the spectacle of earlier years.

@pagesix Behati Prinsloo reveals she’s had Maroon 5’s new album on repeat backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 🥹🪽 ♬ original sound - Lillyrics

The show's producers and the brand's own social channels framed her return as a triumphant homecoming; video of rehearsal and backstage interviews was circulated on the show's YouTube channel and on E! News.

That goodwill was complicated, however, by persistent public interest in the 2022 cheating allegations that surrounded Adam Levine; allegations he addressed publicly in September 2022 with the widely quoted Instagram statement in which he said he 'did not have an affair' but accepted he 'crossed the line'.

The statement and subsequent exchanges have remained part of the public record and continue to inform how some viewers read Prinsloo's public appearances.

Fan Reaction: Praise, Concern and Online Speculation

Shortly after the show, the Victoria's Secret's Instagram reel and other clips accumulated thousands of comments. While many users left congratulatory messages about the production values and the ensemble of models, others focused on Prinsloo's look — not merely approving or disapproving of her outfit, but signalling unease about perceived changes in her demeanour and appearance.

Some comments used the word 'unrecognisable', while others wrote that she seemed less vivacious than in previous years.

What Prinsloo and Her Team Have Said

Prinsloo herself has been relatively sparing with long public statements about her private life in recent years. Instead, she has used social channels and short interviews to emphasise family life and her work with the brand.

In an E! News backstage interview shared in advance of the show, she discussed balancing family life with runway commitments and described the support of those close to her. The clip reinforces that Prinsloo is managing a public career alongside a private family life; it does not address the personal allegations that have swirled around her husband.

The intensity of the commentary about Prinsloo's look highlights a broader pattern in how female celebrities are appraised: changes in weight, hair, skin tone, or expression often trigger rapid public diagnosis.

For public figures such as Prinsloo, alternating waves of high praise and cut-through social criticism are now a structural feature of fame. The Victoria's Secret show provided a carefully choreographed stage; the online response proved less predictable.

The debate over Prinsloo's 'spark' is, in that sense, both specific to her and a symptom of how social media collapses private nuance into shorthand judgements.