Four brave astronauts are currently speeding towards Earth as their historic journey around the moon nears its end. NASA has officially confirmed when the Orion capsule will hit the water, but the agency is also highlighting the extreme dangers the crew must face in the final minutes. While the mission has been a success so far, the most difficult challenge of the entire trip is still to come.

As the Artemis II team prepares for Friday's homecoming after their landmark 10-day moon mission, the crew praised this 'golden age of space travel.' They honoured their journey and expressed hope that the milestone flight would encourage future explorers.

A Vision for Future Exploration

Talking from the Orion craft on Thursday night, the crew took questions from Congress as they got ready for the trip home. The press conference felt like a celebration, with politicians from both sides congratulating the astronauts on their mission and asking how their experiences could inspire others.

The mission's record-setting impact was clearly on the minds of the crew. Commander Reid Wiseman called the flight 'incredible', remarking how amazing it is for a US-led international team to target a permanent presence on the moon and Mars and actually succeed.

'There is nothing this nation cannot do when it has a vision,' he noted. Wiseman added that we are living in the 'golden age of space travel,' claiming that the potential is 'limitless'.

The Artemis II crew is making calls to family and undergoing last medical checks before they hurtle back to Earth.



Their history-making journey might be coming to an end but the images they've captured are reshaping what we know about the lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/B2IenPq59E — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 8, 2026

The Artemis II astronauts have started tidying up and packing their gear as they get ready to head back to Earth. On Thursday, NASA officials sat down to explain the exact steps and timing needed to ensure the crew makes it home safely.

The Orion capsule will be hitting speeds of almost 24,000 mph on its way back before its final splashdown several miles from San Diego. Bringing the crew home safely takes a lot of work, with various teams having to coordinate closely to get the astronauts out of the craft once they hit the water.

The Risks of Re-Entry

While the successful flyby marks a massive achievement for the team, the mission is far from over, as the journey back to Earth presents the most harrowing risks the astronauts have faced yet.

NASA admits the Artemis II heat shield has flaws. This vital base layer shields the craft and crew from extreme heat during re-entry. If it fails, the metal frame underneath could melt or break apart. There is no safety net or escape route for the astronauts if this happens, as pointed out by a New York Times report.

🚨 MUST WATCH: ARTEMIS II ABOUT TO HIT ITS MOST DANGEROUS TEST 🔥



RE-ENTRY at 25,000 MPH… INSIDE A 5,000° INFERNO 💣



NASA: “There’s NO PLAN B” — it ALL rides on the HEAT SHIELD 😳



SAME SHIELD THAT CRACKED HUNDREDS OF TIMES LAST MISSION 🤯



6 MINUTES OF TOTAL COMMS BLACKOUT…… pic.twitter.com/3QSZUt0PFu — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 10, 2026

Despite the heat shield's known issues, NASA leaders believe the four astronauts will stay safe and at ease during Friday night's return. The crew will be travelling at almost 24,000 miles per hour as they finish their 10-day moon mission.

Through thorough testing and study of the shield's material, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said in a January interview that the team felt 'comfortable that we can undertake this mission with lots of margin to spare.'

Warnings of Potential Catastrophe

Yet Charlie Camarda, a former NASA astronaut and heat shield specialist, argues the flight should have stayed on the ground. He claims the agency lacks a clear grasp of the shield's failure risks, warning that this successful mission could still end in tragedy for the crew.

Read more Top 10 Stunning Moon Images From Artemis II That Humans Have Never Seen Before Top 10 Stunning Moon Images From Artemis II That Humans Have Never Seen Before

'I'm going to pray that nothing happens,' he mentioned in an interview shortly before the mission began. He estimates there is a 95 percent chance the crew returns safely, though that still leaves a 1-in-20 risk of a catastrophe.

Jeff Radigan, the lead flight director, stressed how exact the return must be, pointing out that the team has 'less than a degree of an angle' to find the right path. 'Let's not beat around the bush. We have to hit that angle correctly – otherwise we're not going to have a successful re-entry,' he stated.

Final Countdown to Splashdown

Radigan detailed the schedule for the ship's arrival. The Orion crew and service sections will part ways at 4:33 p.m. PT (7:33 p.m. ET, 12:33 a.m. UK time), as the service module burns up.

The Orion spacecraft’s thrusters ignited for the second return trajectory correction burn to fine‑tune the spacecraft’s path toward Earth.



Splashdown of Artemis II is expected around 8:07pm ET on Friday, April 10 (0007 UTC on Saturday, April 11), off the coast of San Diego. pic.twitter.com/VuRw7IVqpP — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 10, 2026

After a brief engine fire at 4:37 p.m. PT, Orion hits the atmosphere at 4:53 p.m. PT, causing a short signal loss. Smaller parachutes will open at roughly 5:03 p.m. PT, then the main chutes, leading to the final splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PT. He noted the landing happens well off the coast of Southern California.