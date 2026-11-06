Silicon Valley's political alliance with Donald Trump has collided with a fierce public backlash after Democrats swept the 2026 US midterm elections, leaving technology billionaires facing growing anger over their political spending and the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

From Elon Musk's record-breaking $445 million (£330 million) in campaign donations to local votes blocking data centres in communities across America, technology giants are being confronted with a reality they cannot easily buy their way out of: close ties to the White House do not guarantee public support.

Elon Musk's $445 Million Political Gamble Backfires

Elon Musk emerged as one of the most prominent technology-sector donors in the 2026 midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive spent at least $445 million (£330 million) supporting Republican candidates during the campaign, according to the Associated Press.

The contributions were aimed at helping the party retain control of Congress and at advancing policies seen as favourable to his business interests.

Hinojosa on AI/Data Centers: We have always been a pro-business state in Texas. But what changes now with me as governor is it has to be a partnership that benefits Texans.



What has happened is data centers have moved into mostly rural communities, and there are no rules and… pic.twitter.com/N3HEdlwN81 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2026

Republicans, however, lost control of both chambers of Congress and were defeated in several high-profile races in Texas. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in a closely watched Senate contest, while Gina Hinojosa unseated incumbent Republican governor Greg Abbott.

AP reported that $158 million (£117 million) in Musk-backed spending went to support Paxton's campaign. The result meant a significant portion of Musk's political funding in Texas did not translate into victory for one of the key candidates he backed.

Following Hinojosa's win in the governor's race, Musk commented on the result on X. 'Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,' he wrote, a remark that came as technology firms continued to invest heavily in data-centre and computing infrastructure in Texas.

Voters Deliver a Warning to the AI Industry

An NBC exit poll found that 56 per cent of voters considered AI and data centres a major or crucial factor in their congressional vote, while 76 per cent said they opposed building a new data centre in their own community.

According to The Washington Post, voters in at least 38 US jurisdictions approved measures restricting or banning data-centre development, citing concerns over electricity costs, water use, noise and local consultation.

This was it. Trump picked Big Tech over his most reliable base: salt of the earth Americans.



You really can’t call your voters “backwards and poor” and expect to maintain their respect, support, or loyalty. Especially when they are struggling to make ends meet while Silicon… pic.twitter.com/2wzvKq7Dy8 — Hannah Lape (@hannahlape4life) November 5, 2026

Texas is expected to be a key state in these debates. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will maintain a moratorium on new data-centre approvals until the state legislature introduces additional protections for residents, including safeguards for water supplies, measures to prevent higher household electricity costs and an end to tax incentives for data-centre companies.

The Texas Tribune reported that the moratorium could remain in place until lawmakers meet in January 2027, creating uncertainty for developers seeking to expand in one of America's major data-centre markets.

Trump's Billionaire Allies Face a Political Reckoning

The industry's political influence extends beyond Musk. OpenAI president Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna, together with venture capital investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz and their firm Andreessen Horowitz, have backed Leading the Future, a pro-AI super PAC involved in the 2026 midterm elections and federal artificial intelligence policy.

Federal election data records individual contributions from Andreessen, Horowitz and Brockman.

With Democrats now controlling Congress, technology companies face the prospect of increased oversight and renewed debates over AI regulation. The result has given lawmakers who are critical of the sector a stronger platform to examine the industry's influence at a time when billions are being invested in artificial intelligence.