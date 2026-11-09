Katy Perry is facing online backlash after reportedly performing at a private corporate event for Wiz, an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company whose founders include former members of the country's military intelligence unit, Unit 8200. The pop star reportedly entertained employees during a five-day company getaway in Khao Lak, Thailand.

The performance was estimated to have cost between $3 million and $4 million (£2.2 million to £3 million), including her appearance fee and production expenses. However, the exact amount Perry personally received has not been publicly confirmed. The event has attracted criticism from social media users questioning her decision to accept such a lucrative booking, particularly given the company's founders' military backgrounds and the wider controversy surrounding Israel's military operations.

Why Katy Perry's Performance Is Drawing Criticism

Wiz reportedly organised the Thailand getaway as a celebration for its employees following Google's $32 billion (£24 billion) acquisition of the cybersecurity company, completed in March 2026. The trip included luxury accommodation, parties and a surprise concert from Perry, who reportedly performed some of her biggest hits, including 'I Kissed a Girl'.

However, the company's Israeli origins have become a major focus of the online discussion. Wiz was founded in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport and three other technology entrepreneurs, several of whom previously served in Unit 8200, an intelligence and cybersecurity unit within the Israel Defense Forces.

Unit 8200 has faced criticism over its surveillance activities involving Palestinians. Investigations into Israeli intelligence operations have raised concerns about the collection and use of personal communications and other data. Nevertheless, the founders' previous military service should be distinguished from Wiz's commercial activities. There is no established evidence that the company itself operated the surveillance systems described in those investigations.

Online Critics Question Her Decision

News of Perry's performance prompted criticism on online music forums, with some users expressing disappointment that the singer had accepted a booking from the company.

One commenter on the music forum ATRL wrote, 'once again, very disappointed in katy.' Others questioned the reported price of the performance and whether celebrities should consider the political associations of companies before accepting lucrative private bookings.

The discussion also highlighted the growing scrutiny faced by entertainers whose corporate appearances attract attention beyond the music itself. While private performances are a common source of income for major artists, the organisations paying for them can become part of the public conversation.

Wiz Has a History of Lavish Employee Events

The Thailand getaway was reportedly not the first extravagant celebration organised by Wiz. The company has previously arranged major employee gatherings, including a private version of the reality television programme 'Survivor' in Mauritius. It has also hosted large celebrations in Israel featuring local performers.

In March 2026, Wiz reportedly organised a sales event in Las Vegas that included a performance by rapper Pitbull.

Perry has also previously performed at private events that attracted political criticism. In February 2024, she entertained guests at Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt's Melbourne estate, prompting a pro-Palestinian protest outside the property.

Has Katy Perry Responded to the Backlash?

As of 9 November 2026, Perry has not publicly addressed the criticism surrounding her reported appearance at the Wiz event. Her representatives have also not publicly confirmed the reported $3 million to $4 million cost or clarified how much of that amount went directly to the singer.

For now, the controversy has added to wider discussions about celebrity appearances, corporate entertainment and the political associations that can accompany high-profile commercial bookings.