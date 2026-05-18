Alex Cooper has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, announcing the news on Instagram on Sunday, 17 May, as friends of the couple insisted that rumours of 'marriage tension' between Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are unfounded.

The Call Her Daddy host, who married the Hollywood producer in Mexico in April 2024, shared the update with two photographs showing her baby bump clearly visible.

Cooper, 31, and Kaplan, 42, are only weeks into married life. The pair tied the knot in Riviera Maya in what they described as a deliberately intimate ceremony, having spent years keeping their relationship largely off-camera even as her podcast turned her private life into a public talking point.

In recent days, however, sections of her fanbase had begun speculating online about a possible strain between the newlyweds, prompting a wave of gossip unsupported by any on-the-record comment from either of them.

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Pregnancy Post Reframes Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan Rumours

The news came after days of whispering on social media and fan forums, with some followers poring over podcast segments and Instagram captions for perceived signs of distance between Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. According to PEOPLE, sources close to the couple have moved quickly to shut that down.

'Rumours of tension in the marriage are false, and they're so excited about this new chapter. They've tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing,' one source told the outlet. PEOPLE did not name the individuals speaking on the couple's behalf, so their account remains second-hand, but it is the only direct response so far to the online chatter.

On her own platforms, Cooper kept things unusually spare. Posting to her more than two million followers, she captioned the two pregnancy photographs simply: 'Our family 🤍.' In the images, Kaplan is seen with his hands on her stomach, the Unwell founder's bump front and centre. There was no accompanying podcast monologue, no extended notes app statement, just a short caption and two carefully chosen frames.

The couple have not disclosed how far along the pregnancy is, and there is no public information confirming when they first found out they were expecting.

Inside Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan's Fast‑Tracked New Chapter

To recall, the wedding itself only took place in April 2024, but it was already being pored over in Vogue. Cooper described her Riviera Maya nuptials as 'everything we wanted it to be,' calling the day 'emotional, heartfelt' and explaining that they 'tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.'

Kaplan, a producer whose credits include the Netflix hit franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before, told the magazine he largely oversaw the planning. 'We weren't looking to have a formal wedding,' he said. 'We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location, so from the decor to the festivities, it all was very naturally curated.'

Cooper emphasised that privacy drove many of their decisions. 'We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests,' she said.

Keeping the guest list small, she added, mattered because they wanted to be 'present with each other and the people who we love the most and who have helped us become who we are today.'

That theme of control and curation sits in interesting contrast to the internet's eagerness to read chaos into their relationship. Publicly, Cooper's Call Her Daddy persona is brash and confessional. Privately, the way she and Kaplan have timed and framed their milestones from engagement to wedding to pregnancy suggests a couple intent on limiting the amount of their life that becomes content.

Alex Cooper is pregnant! Call Her Daddy host expecting first child with husband Matt Kaplan https://t.co/DPNy2LyARH — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 17, 2026

Their story began in 2020, at a familiar pandemic-era origin point: a Zoom call. After that first virtual meeting, Cooper began referring to Kaplan only as 'Mr. Sexy Zoom Man' on her podcast.

It was a knowingly playful bit, but it also allowed her to talk about a serious relationship while shielding his identity from the kind of hyper‑analysis that now trails any partner of a high‑profile online figure.

Cooper has previously acknowledged she was not always convinced marriage was for her. Speaking to W magazine, she recalled a date night in November 2022 when her thinking shifted. She said she told Kaplan he could propose 'whenever he wanted,' and remembered that he 'was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married.' That moment, as she tells it, marked the point where long‑term partnership stopped being hypothetical.

She has also been frank about how central Kaplan has been to her career ascent. 'Matt has always been my biggest supporter,' she told W. 'It's very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman's extreme success.' For a podcaster whose brand trades on dissecting modern relationships, that line carries more weight than some of the jokes that go viral.

What happens next is less clear. There is no indication yet of whether Cooper plans to fold pregnancy and motherhood directly into upcoming episodes of Call Her Daddy, or whether she will keep tighter boundaries around this part of her life. Until she addresses it herself, any confident predictions about how the show might change are premature.

For now, the only things firmly on record are the wedding in Mexico in April, the pregnancy announcement on 17 May, and the insistence from people close to them that, despite the rumours, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are facing that future as a united front.