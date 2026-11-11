Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assaults. Before the case, Piers Morgan says, Brand was 'thrilled' when Katy Perry made an apparent comparison between him and Rasputin.

Morgan recounted the conversation in an opinion piece in The Sun. Perry and Brand were married for 14 months between 2010 and 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2012. Morgan said Perry made the remark to him at a Vanity Fair event in Washington, DC, the following year.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry's Alleged Nickname

Piers Morgan said Katy Perry spoke about her attraction to British men during a conversation with him, describing them as 'so d— confident'. He recalled her saying: 'Trouble is, I find that irresistible. I love Brits... Well, not all of them - not Rasputin, obviously.'

Perry's reported remark did not name Russell Brand. Morgan presented it as a reference to her former husband. The account is based on Morgan's recollection; no separate confirmation from Perry is cited.

The Mirror US reported Morgan's description of Rasputin as 'fiercely intelligent', 'sex-crazed', 'manipulative' and 'controlling'. Those were Morgan's words about Rasputin, not further remarks he attributed to Perry.

The Express described Rasputin as a religious figure associated with the Russian royal family in the final years of the Russian Empire. It reported that he was believed to have wielded considerable influence over the family and was assassinated after an earlier attempt on his life failed.

Russell Brand's Alleged Response to the Comparison

Morgan alleged that Brand later learnt of the nickname and was 'thrilled' by it. According to Morgan, Brand called Rasputin a 'pretty powerful bloke' who could 'manipulate' people with his eyes.

Morgan also attributed to Brand a description of Rasputin as a 'mad monk' with 'mystical powers', who was 'having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights.'

Brand 'liked' Rasputin and considered him 'all right', Morgan alleged. The comments are presented as Morgan's recollection of Brand's response, rather than as a direct statement made publicly by Brand.

Russell Brand's Conviction and Sentencing

According to the Irish Star, Brand, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two further rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Brand has consistently denied all the allegations against him. The Irish Star reported that he was sentenced on Monday, November 9, to 10-and-a-half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Judge Joel Bennathan condemned Brand's 'casual and arrogant disregard' for any woman who said no to him. He also criticised what he described as lies Brand told in testimony while denying assaults dating back to 2004.

'About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous,' Bennathan stated. 'You were clever - and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.'

The Irish Star reported that Brand showed little emotion during the judge's rebuke. After standing, he turned to mouth 'we'll be okay' to his wife, Laura Gallacher, before court officers led him away after the hearing.