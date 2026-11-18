South Korea will send surprise emergency alerts to phones nationwide during Thursday's university entrance exam, after a top tax-accountant exam scorer admitted using AI and a hidden camera to cheat. The alerts are intended to detect candidates who have concealed phones, and will sound on devices belonging to the public as well as those near exam centres.

The alerts are intended to detect candidates who may have concealed mobile phones inside examination centres during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, scheduled for Thursday, 19 November.

Surprise Alerts Will Sound During the 2027 CSAT

South Korean authorities will use the country's emergency notification system to trigger alarms on all switched-on mobile phones nationwide during the 2027 university entrance examination, including devices belonging to members of the public.

The first alert is scheduled for 8:30 am, approximately 10 minutes before the examination begins. The alarm will sound for 10.5 seconds at a minimum volume of 40 decibels.

Additional alerts will follow at undisclosed times throughout the examination, following President Lee Jae Myung's instructions to consider notifications at unpredictable intervals.

The alerts are designed to expose candidates who may have concealed mobile phones inside examination centres. Members of the public outside testing venues will also receive the notifications.

The 2027 CSAT is expected to attract 551,864 registered candidates across 1,312 testing centres in 85 examination districts. Scheduled for November 2026, the examination is intended for students entering university in the 2027 academic year.

South Korea's Top Tax Accountant Exam Scorer Admits to AI Cheating

The unusual security measures follow revelations about a 34-year-old candidate identified as Han Won-seok, who ranked first in South Korea's 2026 certified tax accountant examination.

Han reportedly scored 397.5 out of 400 in the first stage, held in April, answering 159 out of 160 questions correctly. He later scored 663 out of 800 in the second stage in July.

His results attracted attention before he admitted to cheating in a video shared on his lawyer's YouTube channel.

Han reportedly used a miniature camera to photograph examination questions before sending the images to a generative AI tool for answers. He then used electronic devices to check the responses during the examination.

He admitted to using the method in both stages of the tax accountant examination and during the first stage of the certified public accountant examination.

Han subsequently submitted a written confession to police and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Police questioned him on 17 November over the alleged examination misconduct.

However, his confession has not resulted in a criminal conviction, and the police investigation remains separate from the examination authorities' disciplinary proceedings.

Authorities Add Checks for Hidden Devices

The AI cheating scandal has prompted authorities to strengthen examination security, particularly against concealed electronic devices.

Aside from the surprise phone alerts, the new measures include inspecting candidates' glasses for hidden cameras and smart technology. Supervisors will also cover clothing buttons with stickers to prevent miniature cameras from being concealed inside them.

Authorities will also use metal detectors to check for suspicious electronic devices.

Around 8,400 additional examination personnel will support the expanded security arrangements, including approximately 1,800 specialists assigned to inspect smart devices and 6,600 additional hallway supervisors.

South Korea already prohibits smartphones, smartwatches, smart glasses and other unauthorised electronic devices inside examination rooms.

The government and the ruling Democratic Party have also agreed to pursue legislation extending examination bans for candidates caught cheating from one year to a maximum of 10 years. The proposed change could apply retroactively to this year's CSAT but has not yet become an implemented penalty.

Smart Glasses Raise Further Exam-Security Concerns

Han's confession is not the only reported case of AI-assisted cheating in South Korea.

South Korean media have reported incidents involving candidates wearing AI-powered smart glasses during university admissions examinations at the University of Seoul on 3 October and Yonsei University on 10 October 2026.

At Yonsei University, a candidate reportedly switched from ordinary glasses to AI-enabled smart glasses after receiving the examination paper. The University of Seoul also reported an incident involving the devices.

Unlike smartphones, smart glasses can potentially capture examination questions and provide assistance without requiring candidates to visibly handle another device.

The incidents have raised concerns about whether traditional examination security measures can keep pace with increasingly discreet technology, prompting South Korea to expand its inspections ahead of one of its most important academic examinations.