President Donald Trump has brushed aside public frustration over the high cost of attending the current NBA Finals, where the most affordable seats currently cost $8,000 (£5,950). The president suggested that supporters simply view the competition through traditional broadcast channels.

The New York Knicks are competing in their first championship series in several decades, prompting strong demand for entry into Madison Square Garden. Trump, who is scheduled to attend Game 3 on Monday, suggested that supporters simply view the competition through traditional broadcast channels.

Knicks' First Finals Run in Decades Sends Ticket Prices Soaring

A reporter aboard Air Force One on Friday questioned the president about the financial barriers preventing everyday citizens from accessing major sporting events. 'The NBA Finals game you're going to, the cheapest ticket price is $8,000,' the journalist noted. 'Everyday Americans can't afford these sporting events.'

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Trump offered a direct response to the secondary ticket market dynamics surrounding the highly anticipated New York fixture. 'You can watch it on TV,' Trump responded. 'It's sort of semi-free to watch it on TV.' 'That's the way life goes.'

The high cost of seats reflects the Knicks' first Finals appearance in decades. When successful franchises end long postseason droughts, the secondary market consistently pushes entry fees far beyond standard retail pricing.

Trump reasoned that the high costs are a byproduct of the team's performance. 'If the team wasn't a big success, you could go very easily,' he noted. 'So you can do that too, but that's the way life is.'

here's video of Trump saying on Air Force One of extremely expensive NBA Finals tickets: "You can watch it on TV. That's the way life goes." https://t.co/sCnpW3XTHM pic.twitter.com/FoYyCBLa03 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

Fans Turn to Street Celebrations as Stadium Prices Climb

The friction over admission prices mirrors broader consumer grievances across the athletic landscape. Supporters of major professional leagues have consistently complained about the pricing models associated with attending critical playoff contests.

This sentiment has also surfaced in international football, where fans have voiced concern over ticketing structures for World Cup matches scheduled across North America this summer. The rapid inflation of admission costs has changed how working-class supporters interact with their clubs.

In response to the $8,000 (£5,950) barrier to entry, New York residents have taken their celebrations to the city streets. Municipal authorities have organised public viewing parties throughout Manhattan, allowing the local community to gather around large outdoor screens to support their home team.

🚨 NOW: President Trump just FIRED BACK at an outraged reporter because he’s going to the Knicks NBA Finals Game 3



REPORTER: Average Americans can’t afford to go to that game!! 🤡



TRUMP: “They can watch it on television. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television. But… pic.twitter.com/A9qBHufIV8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026

ABC and ESPN Keep Finals on Free-to-Air TV

While the president noted that television viewing remains a viable alternative, the cost of following live sports from home has also climbed. Media corporations have increasingly moved premium athletic content to streaming platforms and digital paywalls.

Audiences are frequently required to navigate those platforms to maintain access to regular-season fixtures. However, this championship series retains its traditional accessibility through ABC and ESPN.

The network broadcast remains available over the air via a standard digital antenna, supporting the president's point that remote television viewing is an accessible alternative for the general public despite high stadium prices.

As the Monday matchup approaches, the secondary market continues to reflect the cultural weight of a championship game returning to the venue. Although Trump's comments offer little comfort to priced-out fans, the broadcast will likely shatter viewership records.