The US Supreme Court has handed the Trump administration a significant win in a closely watched battle over federal regulatory power, backing the Federal Communications Commission's authority to enforce privacy rules against telecom giants including AT&T and Verizon.

The ruling preserves one of the FCC's most aggressive enforcement tools at a moment when conservative legal campaigns have increasingly succeeded in weakening the reach of federal agencies. Over the past two years, the Supreme Court's conservative majority has repeatedly cut back regulatory authority across Washington. On Thursday, however, the Court drew a line.

In an 8-to-1 decision, justices upheld the FCC's ability to issue major financial penalties against telecommunications companies accused of mishandling sensitive customer data, including real-time location information.

The case stemmed from roughly $100 million (£74.25 million) in proposed fines imposed on Verizon and AT&T after the FCC concluded the companies failed to protect customer location records adequately. According to regulators, the data had been accessible through third-party aggregators without sufficient safeguards.

Telecom Giants Challenged FCC Enforcement Powers

Following the recent ruling, AT&T and Verizon argued the agency's procedures violated constitutional protections because penalties could be announced publicly before businesses had the opportunity to fully contest them before a jury.

The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the telecom companies' central argument.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded the FCC's orders did not immediately impose binding financial obligations because the companies still had avenues available to challenge the penalties before payment became mandatory.

'The orders at issue did not settle the carriers' legal obligations because, stated simply, they did not create an obligation to pay,' Roberts wrote.

The Court effectively accepted the Trump administration's position that federal agencies can continue using administrative enforcement mechanisms so long as companies retain opportunities to challenge final penalties through later legal proceedings.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter and argued the companies should have had a clearer route to recover penalties already paid while contesting agency action.

Privacy Enforcement Survives Wider Conservative Push

The Supreme Court's conservative majority has already overturned the decades-old Chevron doctrine, which previously gave agencies broad interpretive authority in disputes over federal law.

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The Court has also restricted enforcement powers at agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That trend fuelled concern among consumer advocates and environmental groups that a sweeping victory for AT&T and Verizon could destabilise enforcement powers far beyond telecommunications regulation.

Several organisations intervened closely in the case because of its potential ripple effects across the federal government.

Earthjustice welcomed the ruling, describing it as an important safeguard for agencies responsible for enforcing public protections.

'By rejecting this unsupported attack on agency authority, the Court's decision safeguards the government's ability to enforce laws that protect people, communities, and the environment,' said Caroline Flynn, the group's Supreme Court counsel.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, which supported the telecom companies' challenge, was disappointed by the ruling, and suggested businesses may still feel encouraged to aggressively contest future enforcement actions before paying fines.

Its president, Mark Chenoweth, said the decision could strengthen companies' willingness to challenge agency orders in federal court.

FCC Keeps One Of Its Sharpest Weapons

For the FCC itself, the ruling preserves a highly visible enforcement strategy built around announcing substantial penalties publicly even before lengthy litigation concludes.

Doug Orvis, a veteran telecom attorney, noted the agency retains the power to 'publicly announce large fines with much fanfare' despite the legal challenge.

The Supreme Court has already demonstrated its willingness to curb agencies it believes exceed constitutional boundaries. Federal privacy enforcement remains intact, and the FCC still has authority to pursue companies it believes failed to protect customers.