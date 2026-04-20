The ongoing conflict in Iran has greatly affected the global aviation industry due to fuel shortage, prompting airlines to cancel flights. Aside from cancellations, passengers are also experiencing delays and rerouting.

In particular, European countries have been mostly hit as the continent relies heavily on imported jet fuel, with around 75% coming from external supplies.

Jet Fuel Shortages Threaten Widespread Flight Disruptions

International Energy Agency (IEA) director Fatih Birol warned that Europe has only about 'six weeks' of jet fuel left, with some countries holding several months' worth of jet fuel inventory at a time, describing the situation as the largest energy crisis we have ever faced in history', The Associated Press reported.

Read more Europe's Jet Fuel Shortage Could Ground Flights Within Weeks — Summer Holidays Plans In Jeopardy? Europe's Jet Fuel Shortage Could Ground Flights Within Weeks — Summer Holidays Plans In Jeopardy?

Airlines and aviation bodies, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), also said that Europe could face widespread summer flight cancellations in late May as shortages persist.

Airlines Cut Routes in Response to High Fuel Costs and Shortages

The current situation has prompted several airlines to cut routes this summer due to fuel shortages.

On Thursday, German carrier Lufthansa announced that it is closing its regional unit, CityLine, citing the impact of surging fuel costs and strikes, 'in order to reduce further losses of the loss-making airline'.

On Friday, Delta Airlines said it is cutting four routes this summer, as part of its 'normal planning process'.

Air Canada, meanwhile, announced that it is cutting routes from Toronto and Montreal to New York's JFK Airport from 1 June through 25 October due to rising jet fuel costs.

In addition, KLM Dutch Airlines also cited rising costs for adjusting its flight schedule this month as certain routes are 'no longer financially viable to operate'.

Flight Cancellation: Passenger Rights, Refunds, And Rebooking

While airlines are greatly hit by rising jet fuel costs, passengers are also at risk of experiencing cancelled or delayed flights. What are the rights of passengers when this occurs, and how do airlines provide remedies in this situation?

According to the EU Air Passenger Rights, when flights from the EU to the Middle East countries and from the Middle East countries to the EU with EU airlines get cancelled, passengers are always entitled to assistance or care, such as refreshments, meals, and hotel accommodation.

In addition, the carrier has to let passengers choose between reimbursing the ticket or rerouting to the passenger's final destination. Under the rule, the reimbursement can be made either in cash or in the form of a voucher.

For airlines not covered by UK or EU rules, passengers are advised to look at the terms and conditions of the flight, which usually include a replacement flight or a refund for a cancellation.

For travellers on packaged holidays, passengers are protected under the Package and Linked Travel Arrangements, where the operator is responsible for the whole trip. If a flight gets cancelled, the travel operator has to offer either an alternative holiday of the same value or a refund.

To further protect passengers, the IEA advised travellers to stay flexible, monitor flight updates closely, and prepare for last-minute changes during the peak travel season.