Passengers brace for cancelled flights at major UK airports after Lufthansa pilots threaten to strike, causing major disruption.

The holidays are expected to become more chaotic for UK tourists, outside the expected rush to catch their flights. Earlier this week, pilots of Lufthansa and its subsidiaries announced a coordinated walkout that will severely impact scheduled flights at Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh airports.

The 48-hour strike blitz is expected to result in over 1,000 cancelled flights, stranding tens of thousands of passengers across Europe. Mounted by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), the walkout intends to disrupt operations under Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Lufthansa Cargo AG, Lufthansa CityLine GmbH, and Eurowings GmbH.

Lufthansa Pilots Organise Two-Day Walkout

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The union strike commences 15 April at 12:01am and ends at 16 April 11:59pm, the Daily Star reported. Services originating from Germany's airports will also be affected during this period, according to the VC website.

There are some exceptions. 'Due to the current situation in the Middle East, flights operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Lufthansa CityLine from Germany to the following destinations remain exempt from the strike: Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates,' the VC advised.

VC president Andreas Pinheiro said the strike is a necessary response to a failed collective bargaining agreement he described as 'deadlocked.' 'The situation remains unchanged - there is absolutely no movement on the part of the employers,' he said via Express.

'Neither Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo have made an offer regarding company pension schemes, nor has Lufthansa CityLine made a viable offer for a new collective bargaining agreement on remuneration, nor has Eurowings made any offer regarding company pension schemes,' he explained.'We are not concerned with power struggles or egoism, but with sustainable solutions.'

Cancelled Flights, Ruined Vacations

Lufthansa has cancelled my flights for today on the SZG-FRA-SZG sector related to the ongoing strikes. This is very unpleasant, because I has been invited to join the 100 year anniversary event of Lufthansa in the new Hangar One conference Center in Frankfurt… pic.twitter.com/2WoSXjAXs3 — Kurt Hofmann (@HofmannAviation) April 15, 2026

Travellers took to social media to vent their frustration, some saying their vacation plans were ruined. 'It was originally planned for April 1st but the flight was cancelled because of the war. I rebooked through Lufthansa thinking it was the safest option, but they ruined it too,' one user wrote. 'I've been struck by bad luck twice now.'

With a strike by Lufthansa pilots today, the airline has canceled more than 850 flights (~78%). Just 33 Lufthansa flights in the air right now compared to ~150 same time last week. pic.twitter.com/FHfwmTR1uf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 14, 2026

'With a strike by Lufthansa pilots today, the airline has cancelled more than 850 flights (~78%),' noted user Flightradar24, which tracks international air traffic in real time. 'Just 33 Lufthansa flights in the air right now compared to ~150 same time last week.'

Flight Options Significantly Reduced by Lufthansa Strike

The news comes days after Emirates announced it was operating on 'a reduced flight schedule to over 100 destinations,' one week after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US. The Dubai-based airline joined the handful of carriers directly affected by the conflict that erupted in February.

'To provide further peace of mind, customers who make new bookings will also be offered one complimentary date change within the ticket's validity,' the airline company offered in a statement (per the Daily Star).'This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.'

At the very least, passengers can expect fewer rebooking options in this week, even if the Lufthansa situation works itself out.