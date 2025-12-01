Star Wars: Ahsoka has suffered an unexpected cast shake-up ahead of its highly anticipated second season after actress Claudia Black announced she is walking away from the series, revealing she could not afford to continue filming under Disney's pay offer.

The Australian star, who played Nightsister Klothow in season one, confirmed in a candid interview with Bleeding Cool that she would not reprise her role because the salary on offer failed to meet the financial realities of her situation as a single mum.

With season two filmed in London, Black said the cost of balancing overseas work commitments while supporting her family back in the United States became impossible without adequate compensation.

'It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore I had to bow out for season two,' she explained.

A Bittersweet Farewell

Despite the difficult decision, Black said leaving the project was emotional, noting she reached out personally to Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni to express her gratitude for the opportunity.

'I sent an email to Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, "What a ride!"' she shared.

Black described working on the franchise as a lifelong dream come true.

'It was extraordinary,' she said. 'It was a fun, playful space to be in, and everyone there was excited to be part of the Star Wars universe.'

She also reflected on how special the role was for her son, who is a huge fan of The Clone Wars.

'Because we were under strict NDAs, I couldn't tell him much,' Black explained. 'But all it took was one tiny detail and he said, "I know exactly who you're talking about." It was really lovely to work on something we could bond over.'

Her Next Role on Starz

While her journey with Star Wars has ended, Black's screen career is far from slowing down. She is set to appear next in Starz's upcoming epic drama Spartacus: House of Ashur, playing the character Cossutia.

The series reimagines the brutal world of Spartacus with a focus on Ashur's rise to power. The official synopsis reads:

'In a world where he survived the events of Spartacus (2010), Ashur claws his way to power, becoming owner of the very ludus that once enslaved him. Aligning with a fierce gladiatrix, Ashur launches a spectacle that shocks Rome's elite.'

Also starring alongside Black are Nick E. Tarabay, returning as Ashur, and Lucy Lawless (Xena, My Life Is Murder) reprising her role as Lucretia. The supporting cast includes Graham McTavish (Game of Thrones) as Korris, Simon Arblaster (Invasion) as Proculus and Joel Abadal (The Diplomat) as Helios.

The series premieres on 5 December on Starz.

What's Next for Ahsoka

Disney+ has confirmed that Ahsoka will return with its much-anticipated second season sometime in 2026.

Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the former Jedi knight, while it was confirmed earlier this year that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, following his appearance in two major episodes of the show's first season, which debuted in 2023.

Although Black will not be part of the new chapter, fans are already counting down to the return of the galaxy far, far away.