US President Donald Trump has admitted his aggressive immigration crackdown may have gone too far, raising questions about the future of his mass deportation agenda after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections.

The president acknowledged that deporting migrants who have lived in the US for years, held jobs and paid taxes had damaged his political standing, despite his administration's success in reducing illegal border crossings.

Speaking to 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, Trump conceded that his hardline approach had alienated some voters, particularly in heavily Latino communities that had shifted towards Republicans during the 2024 election.

Trump Admits Deportation Policy Was 'Too Tough'

Trump said his immigration crackdown had both helped and hurt Republicans during the midterm elections, arguing that his administration had received strong marks for securing the US-Mexico border and removing dangerous individuals.

He claimed he had earned an 'A+' for closing the border and received 'very high marks for getting the bad ones out.'

However, the president acknowledged that enforcement operations had also affected migrants whose only offence was entering the country illegally, including people who had established lives and employment in the US.

He cited workers employed by landscaping companies and hotels, as well as people who paid taxes, as examples of migrants whose deportations had proved controversial.

'I think it was too tough,' Trump told Douthat, adding that while some Americans supported the approach, others believed it had gone too far.

58% of Voters Say Trump Has Gone Too Far

The president's comments came as Republicans faced a backlash in South Texas and other heavily Latino areas, where support for the party declined compared with the 2024 election.

Exit polling found that 58% of voters believed the Trump administration's immigration actions had gone too far.

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of South Florida had also warned in September that many Hispanic voters who backed Trump in 2024 'feel betrayed.'

Despite the criticism, Republicans maintained a narrow advantage over Democrats on immigration. The polling found that 43% of voters trusted Republicans more to handle the issue, compared with 41% who favoured Democrats.

The figures suggest that immigration remains a competitive political issue, even as voters express concerns about the administration's enforcement methods.

ICE Arrests and Mass Deportations Face Scrutiny

Since returning to the White House, Trump has overseen a sharp decline in illegal border crossings while expanding immigration enforcement inside the country. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has recorded record-high numbers of people in detention as federal authorities increased arrests and deportations.

Stephen Miller, a prominent architect of Trump's immigration policies, previously pushed ICE to pursue a target of 3,000 arrests per day.

However, a significant share of those detained have no criminal records beyond immigration-related offences.

The administration has also faced scrutiny over citywide enforcement operations, vehicle stops, detention practices and the deportation of some migrants to countries other than their own.

Officials have defended the crackdown, maintaining that public safety threats remain the priority and that anyone living in the US illegally can be arrested and deported.

Stephen Miller Appointment Raises Questions

Trump's admission has also drawn attention to his decision to replace White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with Miller, a leading advocate of stricter immigration enforcement. The appointment comes despite the president's acknowledgement that his deportation strategy may have alienated voters.

Trump also said he would 'love to do something on immigration' with congressional Democrats, who are set to control both chambers of Congress next year. However, the administration has not announced any changes to its enforcement strategy, leaving the future direction of Trump's mass deportation agenda uncertain.