US President Donald Trump faced fresh accusations of sounding 'defeated' after acknowledging that his hardline deportation policy may have hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. The admission came during a '60 Minutes' interview broadcast on Sunday, 8 November, following a Democratic victory in the United States midterms.

Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November elections, marking a setback for Trump's party. His comments represented an acknowledgement of the political consequences of his immigration enforcement policies, although he continued to defend his administration's record on border security.

Trump 'Sounds So Defeated' as Midterm Losses Draw Online Reactions

Trump's unusually reflective answers during the CBS interview quickly attracted attention online, with critics interpreting his delivery as a sign of political exhaustion.

Sharing a clip of the interview on X (formerly Twitter), Pop Base highlighted Trump's acknowledgement that his deportation approach may have been too tough.

Donald Trump tells 60 Minutes that his deportation policy was “too tough” and hurt him in the midterms.



He says he would like to work with Democrats to make a deal that would allow select working immigrants to stay in the country. pic.twitter.com/jIhA2nYKPJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2026

'bro sounds so defeated in all his interviews since,' one commented. The commenter even speculated about the possibility of his resignation, although there is no indication that the president intends to step down.

bro sounds so defeated in all his interviews since, wouldn’t be surprised if he resigned but then again his ego would never — DK (@dk0321_) November 9, 2026

Another wrote, 'He's accepted his defeat at this point.'

Not everyone interpreted his remarks as genuine reconsideration. One critic responded, 'we're not buying this rebrand sorry'.

Another accused him of reversing course after years of immigration policies that separated families.

This is not the first time critics noticed Trump's demeanour in interviews. The president also faced scrutiny over his appearance and voice after speaking to reporters at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, 6 November, with one critic claiming he looked 'extremely unwell' while others described his delivery as unusually subdued.

These reactions reflect individual political opinions rather than evidence of Trump's emotional state.

Trump Says Deportation Approach 'Might Be Too Tough'

During the interview with CBS News 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, Trump acknowledged that his administration's immigration enforcement efforts had produced mixed political results.

'I think it both helped and hurt,' he said, defending border security while conceding that deportations had affected people with established jobs.

Asked whether his deportation policy had gone too far, Trump replied, 'I think it might be too tough, yeah.'

He subsequently acknowledged the political consequences, saying, 'That hurt me.'

The president described workers in hotels, restaurants and landscaping businesses who had lived in America for years before facing removal.

He suggested negotiating with Democrats to allow some undocumented immigrants to remain in the country while maintaining deportations targeting serious criminals.

Trump said people who had been in the country for 10 or 15 years could potentially benefit from an agreement.

'I think that's something that's actually doable,' he told Douthat.

Questions Over Whether Policy Will Really Shift

However, the proposed compromise raises questions about whether his administration will change course. On 6 November, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, a prominent architect of his immigration crackdown, as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

The appointment came shortly after the president's interview and appeared to contrast with his expressed willingness to negotiate with Democrats over immigration policy.

Trump also pointed to the Iran war, higher fuel prices and poor messaging as factors behind Republican losses. His comments offered several explanations for the electoral defeat but stopped short of outlining a detailed plan to change his administration's deportation enforcement policies.