This week's Houston weather alert forecasts heavy downpours that could hamper plans for Memorial Day weekend.

Heavy rain could disrupt the morning commute in Houston as scattered thunderstorms move into the city this week. FOX 26 says the strongest storms could bring damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and localised street flooding in spots where storms stall and restart.

The thunderstorms are expected to build on Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning across Southeast Texas, according to the weather alert. Strong storms could develop with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain overnight.

Houston Weather Sours Ahead of Memorial Day

The local National Weather Service predicts rainfall concentration of at least four inches north of I-10. The rest of Houston can expect a rainfall average of three inches. The forecast extends through the weekend and Memorial Day, the outlet reported. Waves of storms with periods of downpours can also sweep Houston for the rest of May.

'As the week progresses, multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall on top of primed soils will generate runoff and cause rises on area rivers and watersheds,' the NWS stated. 'The greatest threat for heavy rainfall, flash and riverine flooding comes this holiday weekend as intense rainfall rates will bring accumulated values of 4-6+' across most of southeast Texas Saturday into Monday.'

Which Houston Areas Are Most Impacted?

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Temperature forecasts for the week range between the low and mid-80s, depending on rainfall timing and durations.

'Another mass of showers and thunderstorms may advance into Houston from the west,' meteorologist Eric Berger said. 'Most of our guidance indicates that the threat of rainfall from these storms will be highest along and south of Interstate 10, so basically areas closer to the coast.'

Berger clarified that the forecast involves 'a fair amount of guesswork,' but the prospects of heavy rainfall should guide residents accordingly heading into the long weekend.

Locals are advised to allot extra time in the morning, leave earlier than usual, and avoid rushing through water-covered roads, as heavy rain can slow traffic and increase the risk of hydroplaning.

Drivers should also keep headlights on, increase following distance, check tyres and wipers, and steer clear of streets that are already flooding or have poor drainage. These precautions extend beyond the commute and into the daily errands, which are best completed earlier in the day.

Safety Precautions for Houston Residents

With Memorial Day impacted by anticipated downpours, those planning to celebrate outdoors will have to keep track of weather updates. The forecast emphasises repeated rounds of rain and storms through the holiday, so soggy conditions and lightning interruptions could interrupt or delay outdoor gatherings.

While the alert hampers what could have been a festive long weekend, it's best to anticipate unfavourable weather and celebrate indoors. Residents attending cookouts, parades, or other open-air events should take extra precautions, ensuring their mobile phones are charged throughout.

Houston is expected to be in high spirits this weekend despite the storms, but business sales could drop by 25 to 40 per cent. Click 2 Houston says the sour weather could impact foot traffic for outdoor retail, patios and events, but online spending could increase by up to four per cent.