A bright meteor fireball described by witnesses as a 'green ball of fire' was seen crossing the night sky over parts of the UK on Sunday, 12 April 2026. The event, recorded at around 21:14 BST, was captured on doorbell cameras and shared widely online, with sightings reported across England and Wales.

Footage and eyewitness accounts reported by UK media show a vivid green flash moving rapidly across the sky before disappearing. According to astronomers and space agencies, the object was a meteor, most likely a bright fireball known as a bolide, caused by space debris burning up in the Earth's atmosphere.

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While the appearance prompted speculation online, scientists say the phenomenon is well understood and does not pose any risk to the public.

What Witnesses Reported

More than 200 reports came from several regions, including the West Midlands, North Wales and parts of eastern England. Witnesses described a fast-moving object leaving a glowing trail, with some saying the sky briefly lit up in green, according to the American Meteor Society website.

Woah! A big and BRIGHT fireball (meteorite) was observed widely across the UK and parts of nearby Europe at ~23:34 UTC yesterday April 12th 2026. 195 reports have already been submitted to @amsmeteors. Video via Zac Flooring https://t.co/gLYEacoIQp

AMS Event Page:… pic.twitter.com/gys7T9BUxC — Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) April 13, 2026

Videos shared online show the object travelling quickly across the horizon before fading. Some observers compared it to a firework due to its brightness and colour, while others initially questioned whether it could be something man-made.

Local reports compiled by regional outlets, including coverage from Norfolk, described a similar 'ball of fire' seen in areas such as Mundesley and Fakenham. Additional footage from North Yorkshire also captured the object as it passed overhead.

🇬🇧 Meanwhile last night over England



Yet another huge fireball captured on Camera.



They just keep on coming - something is happening out in ‘Space’. pic.twitter.com/mkR5WZCqFf — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 13, 2026

In some cases, observers reported hearing a delayed rumbling sound after the flash, a phenomenon sometimes associated with larger fireballs that penetrate deeper into the atmosphere before breaking apart.

Why the Fireball Appeared Green

According to NASA, the colour of a meteor can indicate its chemical composition. As meteoroids enter the atmosphere at very high speeds, friction heats both the object and surrounding gases, causing them to emit light.

NASA explains that a green glow is often linked to metals such as nickel or iron, which produce that colour when they vaporise. Other elements can create different colours, including orange or red, depending on the material involved.

A green meteor burning up in Earth's atmosphere, captured from the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/oZaU0QHLYF — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) April 12, 2026

Fireballs that explode in the atmosphere are referred to as bolides. NASA notes that during atmospheric entry, an object is rapidly heated and slowed by friction, often breaking apart before reaching the ground.

A Known Phenomenon

Astronomers note that the timing of the sighting coincides with the early activity of the annual Lyrid meteor shower, which is visible each April. While most Lyrid meteors are faint, the shower is known to produce occasional bright fireballs.

According to scientific observations cited by NASA, thousands of fireballs occur globally each day, although most go unnoticed because they happen over oceans, remote areas or during daylight hours.

The characteristics of the 12 April event, including its speed, brightness and single visible trail, are consistent with a natural meteor rather than space debris, which typically appears slower and fragments into multiple pieces.

What Happens Next

Footage of the event continues to be reviewed by observers and monitoring groups to better understand its trajectory. In most cases, objects of this type burn up completely during atmospheric entry and do not reach the ground.

Scientists say no hazards are associated with such events, which are considered a routine part of the Earth's interaction with space debris.

For those who witnessed it, the brief appearance of the green fireball offered a rare and striking display. While unusual in appearance, the phenomenon is well documented and remains a natural and expected occurrence.