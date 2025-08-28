Gavin Casalegno has spoken out for the first time to the wave of online backlash against his character Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, amid growing fan hostility during the show's third season.

Since the latest episodes of the Amazon Prime series began airing, many viewers have rallied behind Conrad (played by Christopher Briney). Meanwhile Jeremiah, Belly's current fiancé, has become a regular target of criticism and jokes online. Viral TikToks have mocked his wedding cake scene, and memes have branded him 'the most hated boyfriend on the internet'. For Casalegno, however, it's all part of the job — and not something he takes personally.

Jeremiah Fisher: From Golden Retriever to Internet Villain

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jeremiah is portrayed as light-hearted, emotional, and often impulsive. His relationship with Belly — including their engagement — has caused a major online divide, particularly among fans of the original book series by Jenny Han. Some fans argue that Jeremiah's behaviour makes him seem immature, especially when compared to the more reserved and conflicted Conrad.

In a widely shared scene from this season, Jeremiah insists on buying an expensive mirror-glazed cake for the wedding — a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Many fans took it as a symbol of his unserious approach to the relationship. However, Casalegno noted that outside of his on-screen role, he was never much of a partygoer and shares more traits with Conrad than with Jeremiah.

Gavin Casalegno Responds to the Jeremiah Backlash

Speaking to The New York Times, Casalegno said he no longer checks Instagram comments and avoids much of the direct criticism. He admitted he's seen some of the memes, thanks largely to his sister sharing them with him.

He reminded fans that Jeremiah is a fictional character, not a reflection of who he is. Casalegno added that he doesn't think anyone should carry that much negativity, especially for something that exists purely as entertainment. The comments, he said, are often exaggerated and not something he internalises.

Amazon's Warning Against Fan Bullying

As online abuse intensified, Amazon Prime released a statement on the show's official channels, urging fans to 'keep the conversation kind this summer'. They reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and hate speech.

Still, not all fans have heeded the message. Though many comments on Casalegno's posts are playful or supportive, others have crossed the line. Casalegno admitted that even when jokes are made, the level of attention around Jeremiah's actions can feel extreme.

Lola Tung and the Cast React to Fan Intensity

Lola Tung, who plays Belly, has also spoken out about the online reaction to the show. In her Teen Vogue cover story from July, she expressed appreciation for the passion but noted that some fan comments have been aggressive and disturbing.

She urged viewers to remember that the story is fictional and that threatening real people over plotlines is unacceptable. Tung explained that series creator Jenny Han has always aimed to keep the narrative grounded, and she asked viewers to be patient with how the story unfolds.

A Break from the Hype

While the season plays out, Casalegno has been far removed from the fan frenzy. He's spent recent weeks in Bali, Thailand, and Indonesia with his wife, Cheyanne King, whom he married last summer.

He admitted he hasn't been watching the new episodes himself. 'When you're in it, you know what's happening,' he said, describing it as a job he enjoys but is still work.

What's Next for Jeremiah?

The Summer I Turned Pretty continues through to its finale on 17 September 2025. As the season wraps up, viewers will finally see where Belly's story is heading — and whether Jeremiah remains part of it.