The United States Supreme Court has cleared the way for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to continue pursuing his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL in federal court.

On Tuesday, the court declined to hear an appeal from the NFL and several teams that were attempting to move Flores' claims into private arbitration. The decision leaves in place lower court rulings that rejected the league's push to keep the case out of open court, per Reuters.

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Flores' Lawsuit Moves Closer to Trial

Flores first filed the lawsuit in 2022 after being dismissed as head coach of the Miami Dolphins despite posting consecutive winning seasons. He alleged that the NFL's hiring system discriminated against Black coaches and executives and claimed several interview processes across the league were not conducted fairly, according to The New York Post.

The lawsuit later expanded to include former coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton as co-plaintiffs. Wilks alleged he was unfairly treated during and after his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals, while Horton claimed he was never seriously considered for a coaching position with the Tennessee Titans.

Attorneys David Gottlieb and Douglas Wigdor, who represent the plaintiffs, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, saying the ruling means the NFL commissioner can no longer oversee discrimination-related claims involving the league and its teams. They added that they are prepared to continue pursuing the case in court.

'The NFL must now accept that its commissioner cannot be the arbitrator over discrimination claims against the league and its teams. We look forward to litigating these claims in court,' they said, adding, 'We look forward to litigating these claims in court.'

Meanwhile, the NFL has consistently denied accusations of systemic racism in its hiring practices. League officials argued that Flores and the other plaintiffs were contractually obligated to resolve disputes through arbitration overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Arbitration Blocked As High Court Steps Aside

The Supreme Court's refusal to intervene does not determine whether Flores will ultimately win the lawsuit. However, the ruling is still considered a significant setback for the league, as it allows parts of the case to proceed publicly in federal court rather than behind closed doors.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the lone dissenting justice who indicated support for hearing the NFL's appeal.

Lower courts had already raised concerns about the fairness of the NFL's arbitration structure. In a previous ruling, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals stated that forcing Flores into a process controlled by the league commissioner would not amount to meaningful arbitration.

Focus on the Rooney Rule and Hiring Practices

A central issue in Flores' lawsuit involves allegations surrounding the NFL's Rooney Rule, a policy designed to improve diversity by requiring teams to interview minority candidates for key leadership roles.

🚨 “The Supreme Court denied an appeal from the NFL Tuesday to keep ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the league from going to trial.



The NFL had asked the high court to instead allow the case to be handled through arbitration, but the… https://t.co/7xGhCXLmry pic.twitter.com/PXgMkJZtks — ComeWithFacts (@ComeWithFacts) May 27, 2026

Flores claimed some teams conducted 'sham interviews' with minority candidates simply to satisfy league requirements before hiring candidates they had already selected. One of the most widely discussed incidents involved Flores allegedly receiving accidental text messages from longtime coach Bill Belichick that appeared to suggest another candidate had already secured a coaching position before Flores had interviewed for it.

NFL Faces Scrutiny Over Diversity

The NFL continues to face criticism over diversity in coaching and executive leadership positions. Although the league has promoted initiatives aimed at increasing minority representation, critics argue progress has been inconsistent.

Flores, now serving as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, has become one of the most prominent figures challenging the NFL's employment practices in court. With the Supreme Court stepping aside, the lawsuit is now positioned to move further through the federal legal system.