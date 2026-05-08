The highly anticipated civil trial involving former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially under way, drawing intense attention from NFL fans and legal observers alike. Social media influencer Sophie Hall has taken the stand to describe a severe injury she says she suffered at Hill's Southwest Ranches home almost three years ago. What started as a casual hangout has now turned into a bitter legal fight, and the court is finally hearing all the details.

The 36-year-old influencer says a playful football drill quickly got out of hand. She claims the pro athlete grew aggressive and purposely caused a massive leg fracture that ended up requiring orthopaedic surgery. Now that the trial has started, the jury has to figure out exactly what happened on that afternoon in June.

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How A Social Media Connection Led To A Fractured Tibia

Things actually started out completely normal when the two first connected on social media back in May 2023. Hall, who is not a professional athlete, accepted an invitation to visit the sports star at his Florida residence. They met again on 28 June, during which they engaged in offensive line-style training drills.

According to the plaintiff's legal representatives, the activities started in good spirits. Jonathan Gdanski, representing Hall, described how she was instructed to rush towards the 32-year-old athlete during a specific drill. She made physical contact that initially pushed him backwards.

'What happened was Sophie Hall, this woman, moved him back,' Gdanski stated. 'They giggled, they laughed.' The plaintiff alleges the mood shifted abruptly because the athlete felt humiliated in front of observing friends and family members.

Conflicting Stories: Forceful Shove Or Dog-Related Accident?

The lawsuit asserts that following the perceived humiliation, Hill changed his position and retaliated with excessive force. Gdanski argued this reaction was unprovoked and crossed the line from a playful workout into physical battery. 'The case from our perspective is about an aggressive act,' the attorney told the jury.

The impact of the alleged shove was immediately apparent. 'Before anything else, at the force that Sophie felt from Tyreek coming at her, she is in excruciating pain,' Gdanski explained. Hall sustained a fractured tibia that necessitated surgical intervention and the placement of two metal screws.

Conversely, the defence offers a dramatically different explanation for the catastrophic injury that halted the session. Rob Horwitz, speaking on behalf of the athlete, completely denied that any aggressive physical contact caused the fracture.

'As he goes around, she steps on the dog and goes down on her knee,' Horwitz detailed to the courtroom. The defence firmly maintains that a collision with a household pet is the sole reason for the medical emergency.

Assessing Liability And The £39,500 Fight For Damages

Defence attorneys heavily emphasised that the influencer voluntarily participated in drills that inherently involved physical contact. Furthermore, they pointed out that she remained at the Southwest Ranches home for three days after the injury occurred.

Hall did not seek formal medical evaluation until she travelled back to her primary residence in the Tampa area. Despite this delay, court documents reveal she is pursuing a civil lawsuit for negligence and battery. She is officially demanding more than £39,500 ($50,000) in compensatory damages for her suffering.

Following the opening arguments on Thursday, Hall immediately took the witness stand to provide her firsthand account. The trial will heavily scrutinise the contrasting testimonies and medical X-rays. Proceedings are scheduled to resume at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, when the influencer will continue facing cross-examination to determine financial responsibility.