With the couple tying the knot soon, Taylor Swift is said to be placing full trust in her fiancé Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as wedding preparations continue. However, reports suggest the Love Story singer still has some mild concerns about the planning of his bachelor party.

According to insider claims, the pop star is comfortable with Kelce's judgment, though the nature of bachelor celebration is reportedly still a small source of anxiety for her, per the News Insider. 'Taylor trusts him, but every woman is a little nervous about their man's bachelor party and she's no different,' News Insider shared.

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Taylor Swift is reportedly not focusing on it, as preparations are also underway for her own bachelorette party. 'She's not dwelling on it, though, because she's got her own bachelorette party in the works.'

Bachelor Party In The Works Courtesy of Close Friends

Sources quoted in recent reports say Swift recognises the event is ultimately being organised by Kelce's close friends and teammates, meaning she has little direct control over how it unfolds.

While Kelce is said to have reassured her that things will remain relaxed, insiders suggest the group planning the trip may still influence how lively the celebrations become.

An insider speaking to News Insider said Kelce will be back to training after their honeymoon, which means the couple is likely to maximise this time to celebrate. 'As soon as they get back from their honeymoon, it will straight back to reality, especially for him with training kicking in. So this is really their window to go all out and celebrate.'

Reports indicate Kelce is planning a late-May Bahamas bachelor party. 'Travis has promised Taylor he's going to keep it chill, but that's not really up to him. His boys are in charge of the planning and it's hard to imagine they will hold back,' the insider shared.

According to the source, Swift is reportedly prepared to spare no expense for both the bachelor and the bachelorette parties, with a rumoured $10 million (roughly £7.3 million) budget already in place and flexibility to increase if necessary.

'Taylor didn't want money to be a factor in planning these parties, so she and Travis have set a $10 million limit. However, they've made it clear to their wedding party that if more needs to be spent to ensure everything runs smoothly, that won't be an issue,' the source said.

From Surprise Rumours to a High-Profile Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first linked in 2023 after the Kansas City chiefs star publicly revealed he had hoped to give the singer a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour shows. His comments quickly drew attention, and weeks later Swift was seen attending the Chiefs games.

As the months progressed, the pair became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the world. Swift was regularly spotted supporting Kelce during the NFL season, while Kelce also made appearances at international stops of her record-breaking tour, showing support for her music career.

Their relationship has since grown into a public partnership balancing sport and entertainment fame. From stadium appearances to major award shows, the couple's outings have consistently generated headlines, with fans closely following each new development in their romance.

In August 2025, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to the footballer on Instagram, posting a photo of them in a garden captioned, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.' Recent reports say the couple is looking to hold a summer wedding celebration.