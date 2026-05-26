Kristian Gkolomeev has beaten an official world record at the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, securing a £0.7 million ($1.0 million) bonus in the process. The 32-year-old Greek swimmer clocked 20.81 seconds in the men's 50m freestyle final on Sunday evening at Resorts World. This was 0.07 seconds quicker than Cameron McEvoy's official mark of 20.88 seconds set earlier this year.

Gkolomeev also collected the £186,000 ($250,000) first-place prize. The time will not be recognised by World Aquatics, as competitors were permitted to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision and to wear supersuits banned in conventional swimming since 2010.

Greek Olympian Claims Sole World Record at Las Vegas Event

Gkolomeev's swim provided the only world record of the entire inaugural Enhanced Games, held over Memorial Day weekend. The event featured 42 athletes who were encouraged to explore the limits of human performance through scientifically supervised enhancements.

Organisers had promoted the competition as a radical new model for elite sport, free from traditional anti-doping restrictions. Gkolomeev, a four-time Olympian without a podium finish, had already broken the 50m freestyle record in a promotional setting earlier in the year.

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Sunday's performance in the formal competition setting delivered the headline organisers sought after several hours of racing that otherwise fell short of record pace. Other competitors, including Australian James Magnussen, struggled to make an impact despite the new conditions, with Magnussen finishing last in his events as reported in a Fox Sports article.

Controversy Over Pro-Doping Policy Continues to Rage in Sporting Circles

The Enhanced Games have divided the sporting world since their launch. World Aquatics has condemned the event as a 'circus built on short-cuts' and will not ratify any results or records. Critics argue that open doping undermines the integrity of official benchmarks and the principles of clean competition.

Supporters maintain that the format brings transparency to practices that have long occurred in secret. The official Enhanced Games Instagram account posted a video of the race captioned 'A $1,000,000 WORLD RECORD SWIM! Kristian Gkolomeev wins the Men's 50m Freestyle in 20.81 and takes home $1,000,000 bonus + 250,000 first place finish and reclaims his 50M Freestyle world record.'

Another Instagram reel from the same verified account noted Gkolomeev was only 0.2 seconds off the world record in the 100m freestyle while winning $250,000.

Cameron McEvoy responded on social media with the understated 'Seriously?! That's all you got!' capturing the scepticism felt by many traditional athletes.

Australian Olympic champion Cam McEvoy has taken a swipe at the Enhanced Games after Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev beat his 50m freestyle world record by just 0.07 seconds while using banned substances and a now-illegal race suit.



McEvoy posted “Seriously?! That’s all you… pic.twitter.com/Wa5V4hOdhQ — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 26, 2026

Prize Money Model Offers New Path for Elite Athletes

The financial incentives are among the most distinctive aspects of the Enhanced Games. Event winners receive £186,000 ($250,000), with the £0.7 million ($1.0 million) bonus for breaking a world record providing a powerful additional reward.

Gkolomeev's success in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events reportedly brought his total haul to well over £1 million. The structure is designed to attract top talent by offering sums that can transform careers in a single weekend, differing sharply from the more modest payouts in Olympic and world championship events.

As the first Enhanced Games conclude, the focus shifts to the long-term implications for high-performance sport. The swimmer's record in Las Vegas has highlighted both the potential and the challenges of a pro-enhancement approach.