A surgical team in Japan faced an extraordinary nightmare when a powerful earthquake struck while an operation was underway. Hospital cameras captured the operating room as violent tremors shook the medical team and equipment, with surgeons suddenly dealing with a disaster while a patient remained on the operating table and could not simply move to safety.

The dramatic scenes unfolded after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on 28 July 2026. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the quake at 4:27 pm local time, with maximum seismic intensity of 7 in parts of Kumamoto. The event was strong enough to cause major disruption across the region, including power failures, damaged buildings and emergency medical responses.

Surgeons Face Violent Tremors During Operation

A 2024 disaster preparedness briefing by Kobe Rosai Hospital notes that a quake during surgery requires rapid decisions to protect both the patient and medical workers, with advance planning essential for every operating theatre. An operating room contains numerous devices while the patient is particularly vulnerable, making advance planning essential.

A 2024 disaster preparedness briefing by Kobe Rosai Hospital notes that a quake during surgery requires rapid decisions to protect both the patient and medical workers, with advance planning essential for every operating theatre. An operating room contains numerous devices while the patient is particularly vulnerable, making advance planning essential.

Why Evacuating an Anaesthetised Patient Is Not an Option

The footage also highlights a less visible problem with disasters: not everyone can simply run for cover. A conscious person may be able to move beneath a desk or away from falling objects, but a patient under anaesthesia cannot make those decisions.

Medical staff must also consider breathing support, intravenous access and the surgical site before attempting any movement. That is why disaster planning inside hospitals is so important.

Evacuation is not always the immediate objective. Staff must first determine whether the operating theatre remains safe enough to continue, whether equipment has been displaced and whether the patient can safely be stabilised.

According to a study by Tohoku University examining hospitals affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, 474 patients were undergoing operations when the disaster struck across the hospitals surveyed. Tremors and electrical blackouts were identified among the major obstacles to continuing surgery, demonstrating how quickly an earthquake can transform an operating theatre into a hazardous environment.

Kumamoto Earthquake Put Hospitals Under Pressure

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The operating-room drama was only one part of a much wider medical emergency in Kumamoto. The 28 July earthquake caused widespread disruption across the prefecture.

Local media reports indicated that dozens of medical institutions experienced problems involving electricity or water, while hospitals in badly affected areas treated large numbers of injured people. The Japan Heart disaster medical team also travelled to Yatsushiro to provide assistance after the quake, establishing medical support in evacuation areas and assessing local needs.

The earthquake was particularly significant because Kumamoto has already experienced devastating seismic disasters. In 2016, the region was struck by a sequence of major earthquakes that severely damaged hospitals and forced the evacuation of patients, including critically ill people who could not safely remain inside damaged facilities.