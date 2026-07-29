Terrified shoppers described scenes of panic and confusion after a powerful earthquake struck southern Japan on 28 July 2026, causing part of a shopping mall to collapse and trapping dozens of people beneath rubble.

The earthquake, which measured 7.4 in magnitude, struck near the coast of Kyushu shortly after midday local time (JST), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The powerful tremor caused widespread damage across Kumamoto Prefecture and neighbouring areas, with one of the most serious incidents occurring at a busy shopping centre where sections of the building collapsed during trading hours. Emergency services launched a major rescue operation as firefighters, police officers and Self-Defence Force personnel searched for survivors trapped beneath concrete and steel debris.

Survivors Recall Moments of Panic

Witnesses who escaped the collapse described hearing loud cracking sounds before parts of the structure gave way.

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'It felt like the building was exploding,' one survivor told local media after escaping the shopping centre. Others reported seeing ceilings collapse, shelves topple and shoppers running towards exits as alarms sounded throughout the complex.

Videos circulating online showed dust clouds filling parts of the building as people attempted to flee. Several witnesses said the shaking appeared to continue for what felt like several minutes, creating confusion among those trying to reach safety.

Authorities later confirmed multiple injuries and warned that casualty figures could rise as rescue operations continued.

🚨‼️🇯🇵 MASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE COLLAPSE AFTER 7.1 EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN



It reached a maximum seismic intensity of Shindo 7 (the highest level on Japan's scale), triggering immediate tsunami alerts & widespread infrastructure shutdowns in Kumamoto Prefecture on the island of Kyushu,… pic.twitter.com/INgJqZ1nzm — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 28, 2026

Major Rescue Operation Underway

More than 1,500 emergency personnel were deployed across the affected region following the earthquake.

Rescue teams equipped with specialist search equipment, sniffer dogs and heavy machinery worked through the night to locate people believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure. Engineers were also brought in to assess the stability of damaged sections of the building before rescuers could enter certain areas safely.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said emergency crews were prioritising locations where survivors were most likely to be found, including commercial properties and residential buildings near the epicentre.

Temporary shelters were established for displaced residents, while local authorities urged people to stay away from damaged structures because of the continuing risk posed by aftershocks.

Transport and Infrastructure Disrupted

The earthquake disrupted transport and utility services throughout parts of southern Japan.

Rail services were suspended on several routes, roads were closed, and thousands of households experienced power outages as emergency responders attempted to reach affected communities. Mobile phone networks were also disrupted in some locations.

The JMA initially issued tsunami advisories following the quake, although officials later reported no significant tsunami damage. Seismologists warned that strong aftershocks could continue for several days, potentially increasing risks for residents and rescue workers operating in unstable areas.

Questions Raised Over Structural Damage

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions, and is known for some of the strictest building standards in the world.

However, the collapse of a busy shopping centre has renewed questions about infrastructure resilience during major earthquakes. Investigators are expected to examine whether structural weaknesses contributed to the extent of the damage.

For families waiting for news of missing loved ones, the focus remains on the ongoing rescue effort. As emergency crews continue searching through the rubble, the disaster has become a stark reminder of Japan's continuing vulnerability to powerful seismic events despite decades of investment in earthquake preparedness and safety.