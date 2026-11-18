A suspected Russian spy serving as a United States Army lieutenant colonel has been transferred from British custody to the American military, marking the next stage of an espionage investigation that UK authorities say involved close cooperation with US agencies.

Lt Col Brandon Carroll Tyner, 41, was arrested near Gloucester on 10 November on suspicion of offences linked to Russia. Following discussions between the Crown Prosecution Service, the Attorney General's Office and US authorities, the investigation was transferred to American partners to progress under existing international protocols.

Tyner was initially detained by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information under the UK's National Security Act 2023. British investigators worked with the FBI, US military and security partners throughout the inquiry.

Suspect To Face US Military Justice

A US official previously said British authorities intended to file charges before transferring the case to American military prosecutors. The official added that investigators believe no classified information was ultimately passed to Russia.

Tyner, identified by US officials as a senior human resources officer, was stationed with NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks near Gloucester. He also previously served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrest formed part of an investigation into alleged espionage activity relating to Russia. Officers searched two properties in Gloucestershire as part of the inquiry.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the decision to transfer the investigation followed consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the Attorney General's Office and US partners under existing international protocols.

He described the allegations as 'extremely serious' and said authorities would continue to act swiftly against suspected espionage activity.

American Military Continues Investigation

The US Army has also signalled its intention to pursue the case vigorously.

Brig Gen Sean Stinchon of the US Army Counterintelligence Command said the investigation should serve as 'a stark warning' to any service member suspected of betraying their oath or jeopardising collective defence. FBI Director Kash Patel, for his part, said the bureau had 'zero tolerance' for espionage involving US personnel and credited cooperation between British and American agencies for the arrest.

Russia denied any involvement in the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had 'nothing to do with this' and claimed the arrest did not concern the Russian government.

British police have stressed that the investigation is unrelated to separate counterterrorism inquiries involving RAF Fairford and other military sites in the UK. That distinction matters because several national security investigations involving foreign states have unfolded in Britain in recent months, though authorities say this case stands on its own.

The allegations against Tyner remain subject to legal proceedings. Officials have confirmed his transfer into US military custody. The claims against him have yet to be tested in court, and no conviction has been secured.

According to a US official cited in earlier reporting, Tyner's arrest followed a sting operation. British and American authorities have not publicly disclosed the precise circumstances that first brought him under investigation.