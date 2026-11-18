A longtime New York school administrator and Boy Scouts leader has been arrested on felony charges involving child sexual abuse material, prompting prosecutors to appeal for potential victims to come forward following his three-decade career working with children across Westchester County.

John Henry Griffiths, 62, of Yorktown Heights, was taken into custody on Monday by New York State Police after investigators executed a search warrant at his residence and seized electronic devices.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation initiated by a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case is being handled by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Cortlandt, working alongside the Troop K Computer Crime Unit. It remains active, with authorities seeking additional information from anyone who may have knowledge of the alleged offences.

Arrest and Felony Charges

Griffiths was arrested by New York State Police on Monday, 16 November, and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17, which is a class D felony. He was also charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16, a class E felony.

Prosecutors allege Griffiths possessed a digital file depicting a girl aged approximately 6 to 8 engaged in sexual conduct and shared a separate file depicting a boy aged approximately 11 to 13 on 13 November.

The case is being prosecuted by Cyber Crimes Bureau Chief Michael Delohery of the District Attorney's Investigations Division, with assistance from prosecutors in the Northern Westchester Branch.

Griffiths was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court before Judge Gary Raniolo and remanded to the Westchester County Jail, where he remains held without bail.

Three Decades in Education and Youth Organisations

The arrest follows a 30-year career across multiple Westchester County public school districts, including Elmsford, Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Pelham and Garrison, dating back to 1996.

Griffiths previously served as assistant superintendent of the Croton-Harmon School District from 2018 until June 2026. He subsequently joined Elmsford as interim assistant principal at Grady Elementary School and Dixson Primary School in August. The district terminated his employment on 13 November, three days before his arrest.

Aside from his administrative roles in public education, Griffiths maintained long-standing volunteer and leadership positions within local youth organisations across the county. He has served as a Boy Scouts of America scoutmaster for Troop 164 in Yorktown Heights since 2013 and worked as minister of music at St. Mary's Church in Mount Vernon since 2008.

Following his arrest, the Croton-Harmon school district described the allegations as 'deeply disturbing' in a message distributed to families.

Prosecutors Appeal for Potential Victims

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace appealed to the public for further information, noting that Griffiths' 30-year tenure working in public education and volunteering with local youth programmes afforded him extensive access to children throughout Westchester County.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cacace said sexual predators often rely on the fear and silence of young victims to continue their abuse, adding that prosecutors recognise the tremendous courage required for survivors to come forward when the accused held a position of trust.

The District Attorney's Office has urged anyone who may have been victimised by Griffiths, or who has information about other potential victims, to contact investigators.