An Illinois man who legally changed his name to Captain Cautious America in an effort to stand out as a potential political candidate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old Peoria resident.

Captain C. America, as he is identified in court and jail records, was charged Monday in Peoria County Circuit Court in connection with the killing of Khanh Dinh, whose body was found Friday during a welfare check at a home in the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road.

Prosecutors said Dinh died from blunt-force trauma to the head. America also faces separate felony charges in neighbouring Tazewell County, including aggravated vehicular hijacking, attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Those charges stem from an alleged incident involving Dinh's girlfriend.

The Charges and the Note

The criminal investigation began on Friday, 13 November, when Dinh's girlfriend agreed to drive America, whom she knew as her partner's co-worker.

According to a statement from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office, America handed the woman a note during the journey informing her that Dinh was dead and demanded 'all of her money'.

The woman managed to escape the vehicle and contacted law enforcement in neighbouring Tazewell County. Officers located America shortly afterwards and took him into custody. Prosecutors said they recovered the note after removing him from a patrol car.

Based on the information contained in the note, Peoria Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at roughly 7:15pm on Friday at Dinh's residence in the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road, where they found him deceased.

A preliminary autopsy conducted by the Peoria County Coroner's Office indicated Dinh died from blunt-force head trauma.

A Decade-Old Name Change for Political Ambition

America, formerly known as Mark Anderson, legally changed his name about a decade ago in an effort to attract attention if he pursued elected office, according to reports.

Local reporting from that period documented that he pursued the legal alteration specifically to run for political office and attract voter attention on a ballot.

At the time, he told reporters he figured he should run for president someday and believed the name 'Captain America' would get noticed by the electorate. Court records in central Illinois continue to list his legal middle name as Cautious.

Multiple Charges Across Two Counties

America remains in custody at the Tazewell County Jail while proceedings continue in both jurisdictions. In addition to the first-degree murder charge filed in Peoria County, he faces aggravated vehicular hijacking, attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint charges in neighbouring Tazewell County, according to a 17 November report.

A probable-cause affidavit cited in the report alleges America threatened Dinh's girlfriend with a firearm during the incident and subsequently took her vehicle after she escaped.

He appeared in Tazewell County court on Monday, 16 November, and was ordered held in custody. If convicted of the Tazewell County offences, he could face up to 45 years in prison, according to the same report.

America is scheduled to return to Tazewell County court on 10 December for arraignment on those charges. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive for Dinh's killing. The murder investigation remains ongoing, and Peoria police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 309-673-4521.