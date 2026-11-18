Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr, the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann, is facing renewed scrutiny after prosecutors disclosed that an earlier juvenile case involved 16 alleged sexual offences. The details appeared in a Fulton County court filing on Monday, 16 November, as prosecutors opposed his bid to have a separate case involving seven felony charges transferred to juvenile court.

The filing, obtained by Page Six, described the earlier matter as 'very serious'. It listed probable cause findings for incest, eight counts of child molestation, sexual battery, statutory rape and five counts of sexual exploitation of children. Although the allegations total 16 offences, probable cause findings do not amount to convictions.

KJ Biermann's Earlier Case Returns to the Fore

The earlier matter involved allegations concerning an underage family member and was handled through the juvenile justice system. Prosecutors said the incident, which allegedly dated back to April 2023, was reported in April 2025. They also said related photographs and videos were discovered in a hidden folder on his phone in February 2025.

According to the filing, the court had 'now reviewed' the material. Prosecutors argued that Biermann had already been given an opportunity for treatment through juvenile proceedings. They said he had completed 'all or the vast majority' of his required therapy before the alleged incident at a Georgia gym in April 2026.

The prosecution described the allegations as evidence of a 'deeply troubling pattern' and argued that his behaviour worsened rather than improved after the treatment. It further claimed he was 'beyond the rehabilitation offered within the Fulton County Juvenile Court process'. These are arguments advanced by prosecutors, not independent findings of guilt.

Page Six reported that a representative for Biermann did not respond to its request for comment. His lawyer, Jason Sheffield, has maintained that his client is '100% innocent'. Sheffield has said Biermann tried to provide investigators with evidence, including a polygraph examination that he claimed the teenager passed. He has also alleged that the complainant had made previous false allegations.

Why KJ Biermann Wants His Case Heard in Juvenile Court

The filing forms part of an ongoing dispute over where Biermann will face the current charges. He was arrested on 17 August in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Life Time Fitness facility in Alpharetta, Georgia, on 23 April 2026.

A grand jury subsequently indicted him on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 and false imprisonment.

Biermann has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges. His defence wants the case transferred to juvenile court, arguing that he was 14 when the alleged incident occurred and should be dealt with through a system focused on rehabilitation. Prosecutors want the judge to reject that request, citing the earlier case and the treatment they say he received.

The stakes are severe. Under Georgia law, convictions for the most serious charges, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy, can carry mandatory minimum prison sentences of 25 years if a defendant is sentenced as an adult, subject to statutory exceptions. The sentences can also include life probation.

Sheffield has argued that the teenager's future should not be decided solely by the allegations. In an earlier filing, he wrote: 'At fifteen, KJ's story is not finished.'

The current allegations remain unproven, and the probable cause findings in the earlier case should not be mistaken for convictions on all 16 offences.