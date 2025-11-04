Sydney Sweeney is reportedly 'happier than ever' as she steps into a new phase of life, focusing on her booming career and a rumoured romance with music executive Scooter Braun.

Sources close to the Euphoria actress told People that Sweeney feels 'liberated and confident' after ending her engagement to Jonathan Davino, choosing ambition and self-growth over settling down.

The 27-year-old star, known for Anyone But You and Euphoria, has redirected her energy toward building her production empire, Fifty-Fifty Films, and exploring new relationships that align with her creative drive.

Sweeney 'Never Getting Back Together' with Jonathan

Despite recent sightings of Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, sources say the couple is officially over.

Sweeney is 'never getting back together' with Davino, according to reports, despite their friendly exchanges. The couple, who started dating in 2018 and were engaged in 2022, called it quits earlier in 2025 after years of calm companionship and joint projects.

While their split was kept private, Sweeney's acquaintances reported that her priorities changed considerably as her career progressed. Rather than dwelling on the past, she is focused on her career development and finding someone new who better understands her world.

Focusing on Career Growth and Personal Freedom

The Euphoria actress has reportedly immersed herself in work, with numerous planned film and production projects through her firm, Fifty-Fifty Films.

According to a source, Sweeney's 'focus has completely changed,' and she now values creative independence. 'She's thrilled about where her career is heading and doesn't want anything to hold her back,' a source told.

Sweeney's close friends described how, previously worried about the pressures of engagement, she discovered peace by putting herself first. 'She's learnt that being single or at least independent gives her space to grow,' said another insider.

Scooter Braun: The New Romance Turning Heads

Sweeney's alleged romance with music mogul Scooter Braun is said to have injected new energy into her already interesting life.

Braun is believed to have been 'a supportive influence' for the actress as she navigated Hollywood's expectations. Though neither has formally confirmed their relationship, reports indicate it has grown stronger since they met through mutual acquaintances in the entertainment industry.

'She's smiling more, working harder, and feeling inspired again,' a source revealed. 'Scooter brings out her confident side. They're both ambitious and understand the value of keeping their private lives under wraps.'

Why the Split Was Inevitable

According to sources, the stress of juggling an engagement and a quickly developing profession finally strained Sweeney and Davino's relationship.

According to sources, Sweeney 'felt overwhelmed by the expectations of marriage' and her heart was no longer in it. With huge projects and global renown on the horizon, she chose to prioritise her goals rather than settle down prematurely. While Davino remains supportive from a distance, insiders have stated that Sweeney's concentration is completely looking ahead.

'She isn't looking back. It's all about what happens next,' one insider stated.

Embracing Independence and Stardom

Sweeney has established herself as one of Hollywood's most established young stars, from her breakout role in Euphoria to creating her own movies.

Her journey mirrors a bigger trend among young women in the profession who are redefining success on their own terms, with or without partners.

For Sweeney, this new chapter is more than just a split; it's a statement of empowerment. 'She's exactly where she wants to be,' a close friend stated. 'She's thriving personally and professionally.'