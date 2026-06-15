Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has warned that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom could 'hollow out' entire industries the way outsourcing once gutted manufacturing, a stark caution from the man whose own company is pushing AI tools onto millions of office desktops.

In a lengthy post on X and remarks at a live taping of The New York Times' 'Hard Fork' podcast, Nadella argued that if value in the AI economy concentrates in a handful of large models, 'the political economy will simply not tolerate it.' He drew a direct line between today's AI race and the first wave of globalisation, which lifted headline growth figures while leaving lasting social and political damage in its wake.

'A Few Models That Eat Everything'

Writing on X over the weekend, Nadella said organisations across every sector risk 'ceding value to a few models that eat everything they see.' He urged companies to build their own 'agentic systems' that retain institutional knowledge and can swap underlying foundation models as the technology shifts.

The Microsoft chief stressed that a firm's real intellectual property in the AI era is not its raw data, but the proprietary learning system it builds from its workflows, expertise, and accumulated judgement. 'Without human direction, you have compute running in circles,' he wrote.

Echoes Of Globalisation's Lost Decade

The parallel to outsourcing was the sharpest part of his message. Nadella said the first phase of globalisation improved headline economic indicators but hollowed out industrial ecosystems and produced social and political consequences that took decades to surface. He warned that a similar concentration of value in AI could trigger an equally severe backlash.

The comparison lands as economists debate whether generative AI will displace knowledge work the same way containerisation and offshoring erased factory jobs across the US and UK. Microsoft Copilot is already embedded in Word, Outlook, Excel, and Teams, the productivity tools that millions of professionals open every morning.

The Tokenmaxxer Inside Microsoft

Even as he warned about AI concentration, Nadella is also asking his own staff to dial back how they use the technology. Speaking on 'Hard Fork' on 12 June, he admitted he is 'a tokenmaxxer too' and called the habit 'addictive,' but said workers should pick the right tool for the right job.

'Don't use frontier models for non-frontier problems,' he told hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton, pointing to Copilot's auto mode, which routes tasks to cheaper models when a top-tier system isn't needed. Nadella has previously said AI now writes up to 30% of Microsoft's own code.

Why Knowledge Workers Should Listen

For professionals who rely on Microsoft 365 every day, Nadella's twin warnings carry a pointed message. The chief executive of the company selling Copilot is publicly arguing that the same AI tools could redistribute value away from individual workers and entire sectors if a few model providers capture most of the upside.

He has called instead for what he calls a 'frontier ecosystem' where value flows broadly across industries and countries, and where 'human capital' grows alongside 'token capital.' The pitch echoes his earlier line that organisations must own their learning loop or risk becoming dependent on someone else's brain.

Whether the broader market listens is another question. Microsoft has poured billions into its OpenAI partnership and its own model infrastructure, even as Nadella urges restraint. The contradiction is the story. The man building the AI future is also the one warning that, left unchecked, it could hollow out the very offices it's meant to serve.