White House staff members reportedly began checking Donald Trump's trash upon discovering that the president was inadvertently throwing away sterling silver utensils. This development arose because his snacking habits frequently resulted in silver items being thrown away alongside disposable food packaging.

The allegations originate from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a forthcoming book authored by the New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Neither Trump nor the White House has publicly responded to the claims detailed within the upcoming publication.

Late-Night Snacking Habits Lead to Missing White House Silverware

According to excerpted sections of the upcoming book, the president was known as a late-night consumer of fast food. His routines generated significant rubbish, which staff had to clear away on a regular basis.

Haberman and Swan write that residence employees initiated a protocol of checking the bins after noticing missing silverware. 'A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,' the authors wrote.

They added, 'The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.'

Public Scrutiny Surrounds Donald Trump's Annual Medical Examination

Trump's physical condition drew fresh attention after his annual medical examination earlier this year. According to official medical records distributed by the White House, Trump turned 80 earlier this month. The data indicates he weighs 238 pounds, representing an increase of 14 pounds compared to his previous physical assessment conducted in April 2025.

His primary physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, confirmed the president underwent a comprehensive battery of tests, including a CT scan, cardiac imaging, cancer screenings, and preventive evaluations conducted by 22 medical specialists. Following the examination, Trump asserted that his medical results came back 'PERFECTLY.'

Gangel: In March, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan go to the oval office for a formal sit down interview with the president. He's very proud about some presidential historian has given him this document, which he says shows he's more powerful than Hitler and Stalin.



He's… pic.twitter.com/3gHArSga9m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

Read more Trump Medical Concerns: Leg Swelling and Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Second Term Fears Trump Medical Concerns: Leg Swelling and Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Second Term Fears

Dietary Recommendations and the Clinical Threshold for Obesity

Despite the positive self-assessment, the medical team recommended that the president implement improvements to his daily diet, exercise routine, and weight management. Nevertheless, the professionals concluded that his 'cognitive and physical performance are excellent.'

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, Trump's current body mass index (BMI) registers at 29.7. This measurement places him just below the threshold of 30, which the medical community formally classifies as obesity.

Trump has maintained a well-documented preference for heavily processed meals, particularly from McDonald's. Earlier this year, he generated news after arranging for a DoorDash courier delivery directly to the Oval Office.

.@jamiegangel w/ @Phil_Mattingly



The new book Regime Change-Inside the Imperial presidency of Donald Trump by @maggieNYT and @jonathanvswan 10/10



6.18.26 545 pm ET 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/V9cl2JDRM9 — Jeff Storobinsky (@JeffStorobinsky) June 18, 2026

Hand Bruising at the G7 Summit Fuels Further Speculation

In recent months, media attention has focused on recurring bruises visible on the president's hands. A fresh, purplish mark on his left hand was prominently photographed while he attended the G7 Summit in France earlier this week.

The White House attributed the bruising to frequent handshakes and Trump's regular aspirin use. The images prompted renewed discussion online about the president's health.

The book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, is due for publication later this year. Neither Trump nor the White House had responded to its claims at time of publication.