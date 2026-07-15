Federal and state health officials are investigating whether Taco Bell restaurants helped spread one of the largest US outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in years, a parasitic illness causing 'explosive' diarrhoea that has reached 34 states and sickened thousands.

The key detail is that Taco Bell is being investigated, not blamed. Some people who fell ill reported eating at the chain, while others never set foot inside one, telling investigators the outbreak stretches well beyond its kitchens.

Why Taco Bell Is Under Scrutiny

The Washington Post first reported that officials are examining the chain's possible role, citing two people familiar with the probe who spoke anonymously because it is ongoing. Neither the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor any state agency has publicly named Taco Bell as the source.

Attention grew after signs appeared at Detroit-area restaurants telling customers that lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole were unavailable due to a 'nationwide recall'. No such recall tied to the chain has been announced.

Taco Bell said on Tuesday it had 'voluntarily and temporarily' removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precaution, adding it would follow the guidance of public health authorities. One person familiar with the investigation called that an appropriate step while officials work.

Lettuce Emerges As The Leading Suspect

The real story sits in the supply chain. The likely culprit is contaminated lettuce or bagged salad greens, produce that could be sitting in dozens of other brands' kitchens too.

Michigan's health department said on Monday that interviews with more than 1,000 patients pointed to leafy lettuce as the leading suspected source. 'Current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak, although other food items cannot be completely ruled out,' the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

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State Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian called the findings preliminary but consistent. Donald Prater, the FDA's Acting Deputy Commissioner for Food, said the agency's traceback covers multiple produce items and the locations patients visited before falling ill.

How Many People Are Sick And Where

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has logged 1,645 lab-confirmed cases across 34 states since 1 May, with 141 hospitalisations and no deaths. More than 5,100 additional cases are still under review. That confirmed tally is roughly six times the 249 cases recorded during the same stretch last year.

Michigan is the epicentre with more than 3,300 cases, a state that normally sees just 40 to 50 a year. The CDC has also flagged more than 400 linked cases across Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky that appear to share a common source.

What Eaters Should Know Right Now

For anyone who eats fast-food Mexican, the practical takeaways matter. Cyclospora spreads through food contaminated with the parasite, not from person to person, and it can trigger weeks of watery, frequent bowel movements.

Rinsing produce under running water may remove the parasite but will not kill it, even on items labelled pre-washed. Heating food to 158°F (70°C) or higher is the only reliable way to destroy it. Health officials urge anyone with prolonged diarrhoea to see a doctor and request a specific Cyclospora test, since standard stool panels often miss it.

Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, operates more than 8,700 locations worldwide and serves over 40 million US customers each week, which is why any confirmed link would ripple fast.