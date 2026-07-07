That $52 (£39) bottle of salon shampoo in your bathroom might carry the same contamination risk as a drugstore brand at a fraction of the price.

Kao USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall on 1 July 2026 for select lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo after detecting Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria, a bug that resists many of the preservatives the cosmetics industry uses to keep products clean. The recall covers the 8.5-ounce and 33.8-ounce sizes sold across the US and Canada. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the notice a day later, on 2 July.

For anyone who bought Oribe expecting a premium product to mean a safer one, the recall lands as an uncomfortable lesson. A premium price tag offers no protection here.

Check Your Bottle in 30 Seconds

The affected bottles were manufactured between 21 and 26 February 2026. The lot codes sit on the bottom of each bottle, printed in black, and all begin with the prefix 'YR'.

Here is what to look for:

8.5 ounce size (UPC 840035231242), lot code YR010556

33.8 ounce size (UPC 840035231273), lot codes YR010566 and YR010576

If your bottle matches any of these, stop using it. Kao urged everyone with an affected product to discontinue use regardless of their health, and asked salons and retailers to pull the lots from shelves for safe disposal. The company noted that an internal investigation to confirm the scope of the issue is still ongoing.

Why This Bacteria Keeps Hitting Beauty Products

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a repeat offender in cosmetic recalls, and the reason comes down to survival. According to Melbec Microbiology, the bacterium resists many common preservatives used across the personal care industry, which lets it thrive in products designed to remain microbiologically stable.

That resistance is the buried story. A shampoo's salon pedigree and higher price don't change the chemistry that lets this organism slip past standard preservation. The same vulnerability that hits a budget bottle can hit a luxury one.

The health stakes are real for some users. Melbec Microbiology has linked the bacterium to sepsis, eye infections, respiratory disease, and urinary tract infections, mainly in people with chronic illness, weakened immune systems, or those undergoing surgery.

Kao struck a measured tone in its notice. 'Though Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria pose little medical risk to healthy people, those with certain health issues such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infection by the bacteria,' the company said.

What to Do Now

Oribe's website lists the product in its purple bottles starting at about $52, and it sells through salons and other retailers nationwide.

Anyone holding a recalled bottle can arrange a replacement or ask questions through the Kao Professional Hair Technical Hotline at 800-333-2442 or by emailing oribecomplaints@kao.com. Kao said the safety of its products remains its highest priority and that it is reviewing manufacturing practices to prevent a repeat.

No injuries have been reported so far. Still, the case is a plain reminder that a trusted salon shelf and a high price tag are not the same as a guarantee, and that the quickest protection costs nothing more than a look at the bottom of your bottle.