Neurocysticercosis has become a haunting reality for Lowri Denman, a British traveller who returned from a two-month trip to India carrying 38 brain parasites.

What began as a dream holiday in 2007 spiralled into a decade of seizures, psychosis, and a complex fight for her independence, highlighting the often-overlooked dangers of tapeworm infection symptoms that can remain dormant for years.

Following a diagnosis that baffled medical experts, Denman is now sharing her story to help others, turning a 'negative experience' into a platform for health awareness.

The Mystery Of The Metre-Long Parasite

Denman, then in her mid-twenties, travelled through India with the cautious mindset of any experienced globetrotter. In an effort to avoid the dreaded 'Delhi belly', a common traveller's ailment caused by bacteria or viruses, she adhered to a strictly vegetarian diet.

Despite her precautions, she faced a medical nightmare. Four years after her return, she passed a metre-long tapeworm. While she initially believed the ordeal was over, it was merely the beginning of a much darker chapter.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that humans contract neurocysticercosis not by eating undercooked pork—which causes intestinal tapeworms—but by ingesting microscopic eggs, typically through water or food contaminated by the faeces of someone already carrying an adult tapeworm. These eggs hatch in the gut, and the larvae migrate through the bloodstream to lodge in various tissues, including the brain.

It is not certain how she ingested pork tapeworm eggs. Her doctor, Dr Brendan Healy, suspects she may have inadvertently consumed undercooked pork, although contaminated water may also have been the culprit. What is certain is that, within a year of passing the massive tapeworm, Denman began suffering terrible headaches, followed by her first seizure.

After a hospital stay, a CT scan and an MRI scan, doctors broke the news: she had 38 parasites lodged in her brain. Initially, they believed the infection was toxoplasmosis, which is often spread through exposure to infected cat faeces. However, after her mother asked whether the tapeworm had anything to do with the seizure, a further round of tests confirmed the true diagnosis: neurocysticercosis, a brain infection caused by the pork tapeworm.

Navigating A Complex Cysticercosis Diagnosis

After passing the tapeworm, Denman's health deteriorated. She began suffering from debilitating headaches, culminating in a grand mal seizure in 2011. Following an urgent scan, doctors uncovered a medical mystery: 38 parasitic cysts had formed within her brain.

Denman was initially treated for epilepsy while doctors decided on a course of action. She was then given steroids and albendazole, with praziquantel added later to eliminate the parasites. For a time, the treatment appeared to work. The swelling subsided, only to return when doctors began weaning her off the medication.

Throughout her treatment, Denman steadily deteriorated, both physically and mentally. Because of her seizures, she had to give up her independence and move in with her father.

'I had to give up work, had to move home to be taken care of, and then it got to a point where I went on Personal Independence Payments (PIP), and I wasn't capable of filling out the forms on my own,' she recalled. 'For someone that's extremely independent and capable and lived on my own most of my life, I was like, what the hell is going on here?'

Her mental health also took a nosedive. Denman became anxious, then paranoid and psychotic. It is not certain whether this was caused by the parasites or by the strain of prolonged treatment. What is certain is that her condition deteriorated to the point where she had to be admitted to a neuropsychiatric ward in September 2016.

'Do Something Positive With That Negative Thing'

Fortunately for Denman, her health gradually improved. After three months, she was discharged from the hospital. The parasites in her brain have now calcified, allowing her to begin the long road to recovery.

Although she will remain on epilepsy medication for the rest of her life, Denman has not had a seizure since 2017. She now hopes to share her story and 'do something positive' with her experience. She has launched a Crowdfunder to finance a 12-part podcast, in which she will recount her ordeal and interview medical professionals.

'I spent my whole thirties being ill and anxious and worried,' Denman said. 'Now I've moved into my 40s, I want to do something positive with that negative thing, help other people, and not just feel like I've lost all of this time.'

Awareness And The Lessons Of India Travel Risks

Her experience serves as a stark reminder of the importance of hygiene and food safety when navigating regions where travel risks in India—and in other endemic areas—are prevalent.

Denman has now launched a project to fund a 12-part podcast in which she will recount her journey and interview medical professionals about the realities of living with such a rare and stigmatised condition.

By opening the conversation, she hopes to demystify a condition that robbed her of her thirties, ensuring others might recognise the signs before their own health reaches a breaking point