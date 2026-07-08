Shoppers rushed to take advantage of a technical glitch at Texas supermarket chain H-E-B after reports emerged that some online grocery orders were being processed without payment.

As news of the error spread across social media, customers claimed they had secured grocery hauls worth hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars before the retailer suspended its online ordering services, triggering widespread disruption in stores and online.

Viral Glitch Sparks Shopping Frenzy

The apparent system error quickly became one of the day's biggest talking points, with TikTok and Instagram users sharing stories of unusually large grocery orders that allegedly went through free of charge.

One viral TikTok posted by Bria J. (@briaronae) claimed a former classmate had received more than $1,300 (£950) worth of groceries, while another shopper was said to have placed an order worth $4,000 (£2,920). H-E-B has not verified those figures.

As the videos gained traction, many users admitted they wished they had discovered the glitch before it was fixed, while others warned that shoppers could still face repercussions because online orders are linked to customer accounts, payment details, and delivery addresses.

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H-E-B Suspends Online Orders

With orders mounting, H-E-B temporarily paused its curbside and home delivery services while it investigated the issue.

According to KENS 5, the Texas retailer imposed the pause ahead of the busy Fourth of July shopping period, later confirming the technical problem had been resolved. The company also said the incident was not related to a software crash or security breach.

KVUE reported that H-E-B notified affected customers after temporarily suspending online ordering as engineers worked to restore normal service.

Workers Left To Clear The Aftermath

The disruption extended beyond customers, leaving store employees to deal with the fallout after numerous online orders were cancelled.

Videos shared online showed shopping trolleys overflowing with groceries that reportedly had to be returned to shelves after the retailer halted orders.

'I just want y'all to know the people up here at H-E-B talking about y'all because they having to put back all these baskets of food from these big old grocery orders,' JayMitchhhh (@jaquesechantel) said on her video while visiting the store.

She added that an employee told her workers had been forced to dismantle 'a whole bunch of baskets', highlighting the additional workload created by the sudden surge in cancelled purchases.

Glitch Reignites Cost Of Living Debate

The incident also sparked wider discussion about soaring grocery prices in the United States.

TikTok user and H-E-B shopper, Nubia RDZ (@thenubiardz) shared that she unexpectedly received free groceries after H-E-B's payment system failed while she was checking out in-store.

Having recently lost her job, she said the groceries would help cover snacks and toiletries for her daughter's summer camp.

'I wasn't prepared to lose my job,' she explained, describing the unexpected break as a welcome relief during a difficult financial period.

While some social media users viewed the glitch as a rare stroke of luck, others argued that deliberately exploiting a technical error crossed an ethical line.

While the incident highlighted a technological failure, it also underscored the financial pressures driving many shoppers to seize unexpected opportunities.