US pet owners are urged to check their pantries after Pedigree voluntarily recalled a popular dog food product over concerns that some cans may contain sharp metal and plastic fragments, posing a serious health risk to dogs.

On 2nd July, Mars Petcare issued a voluntary recall for two lots of Pedigree's 13.2-ounce cans of High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor for dogs.

The recalled lots, with codes 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC, did not meet Mars and Pedigree safety standards and were sent to a third-party for destruction. However, Mars later found out that the defective products were later diverted and sold into the US marketplace.

According to the company, these affected lots of canned dog food potentially contains sharp, foreign objects, which are hazardous for dogs. While affected owners were instructed to avoid feeding the dog food and contact Pedigree for a replacement, the company said no illnesses have been reported in this case as of now.

'Mars is working with authorities to determine how these products entered the marketplace. We are committed to protecting pets and helping consumers identify and remove the affected products from use,' the company said.

Health risks to dogs from ingesting sharp objects include choking, lacerations or blockages in the gastrointestinal tract. Mars urged customers who fed the recalled product to their dogs to contact their veterinarian if required. Symptoms that warrant immediate veterinary attention include vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, lethargy, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing or unusual behaviour.

Losses Related to Defective Dog Food

While it is unclear how many cans were recalled in total as lot sizes remain undefined, a case of 12 of these dog food cans cost $26.28 on websites like Chewy. However, the actual cost to Mars is likely to be much higher than the value of the recalled products due to customer refunds, recall logistics, retailer reimbursements, legal expenses, and costs related to brand image and reputation.

If you happen to possess one of the affected cans, do not feed the product to animals, but dispose it safely or contact Pedigree consumer care for instructions regarding replacement products or reimbursement.

However, note that officials stressed that only the specified Pedigree canned product and lot numbers are included in the recall, and other Pedigree products remain unaffected by the latest incident.

The development is also the latest in a series of pet food recalls seen in recent months for various safety concerns, including contamination risks and nutritional deficiencies. Pet owners must stay informed about FDA recall notices and periodically verify that the products they purchase have not been affected by safety alerts.

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The incident highlights the importance of food safety monitoring in the pet food industry. While recalls involving contamination are relatively uncommon, they are typically issued as a precautionary measure to minimize the risk of injury before widespread harm occurs. Manufacturers routinely work with the FDA to investigate quality control failures and remove affected products from the marketplace as quickly as possible.