Claims that Rockstar Games is permanently banning Grand Theft Auto VI players for exploring unfinished areas beyond the map appear to have originated with a self-described parody account. No credible evidence has emerged that the developer is imposing such penalties.

The allegation was posted on X on Thursday, 26 November, by Havoc Crave. The account claimed players using glitches to reach unfinished islands off the coast of Leonida were receiving permanent online bans. It also alleged that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were being flagged after triggering hidden coordinates supposedly linked to future single-player downloadable content.

The post provided no examples of banned players, enforcement notices or evidence that Rockstar had flagged consoles. Separate comments from the developer about inaccessible locations and possible future map content do not verify the alleged exploits or bans.

ROCKSTAR GAMES has reportedly begun issuing permanent online account bans to ‘GTA 6’ players caught exploiting out-of-bounds glitches to access unfinished map expansions off the coast of Leonida.



Insiders claim the locked island regions contain early assets for next year’s… pic.twitter.com/ibA1ldNKaf — Havoc Crave (@HavocCrave) November 25, 2026

Ban Claim Came From a Parody Account

Havoc Crave's profile describes it as an 'Unofficial | Parody | Satirical News Account.' A reader-added note attached to the post also identified it as satire, saying there were no credible reports or Rockstar statements confirming permanent bans for accessing unfinished areas.

Rockstar's general enforcement rules allow action against accounts that breach its Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. However, its published rules do not specifically identify accessing unfinished GTA 6 areas as an offence.

Take-Two has reportedly patented a new legal system for ‘GTA 6 ONLINE’.



Arrested players would face real-time jail sentences or be required to hire other players as lawyers, with legal fees based on their in-game wealth.



Failure to pay could result in vehicles and properties… pic.twitter.com/d2XmFw44YE — Rush Crave (@RushCrave) November 25, 2026

Rockstar Leaves Options for Future Map Content

The rumour emerged amid discussion about locations in Leonida that players cannot enter or may not encounter during the main story. In an interview with Kotaku published on 18 November, Rockstar vice-president of design Stephen Donkin explained why at least two casinos visible on the map cannot be entered. He said gambling did not fit Jason and Lucia's story or the game's economy.

Donkin also said the map had been built for the long term, with some areas giving Rockstar 'options in the future' if a gameplay or narrative need arose. He did not identify those locations or confirm that downloadable content was being developed.

One inaccessible casino, Merlin's Palace in Vice City, displays a sign reading 'Temporarily Closed for Restoration.' A second casino has also been identified, although its name has not been established in reporting.

After more than 130 hours of play, Kotaku journalist Zack Zwiezen listed a zoo, graveyard and northern town he had not visited. These were not confirmed unfinished areas beyond the map. The zoo, however, is accessible as an in-game activity.

Future Content Does Not Confirm Ban Claims

Rockstar previously kept the casino in Grand Theft Auto V closed from the game's 2013 release until it became The Diamond Casino & Resort in Grand Theft Auto Online on 23 July 2019.

That precedent does not establish that the same will happen in GTA 6. Rockstar has not announced a single-player expansion, an online mode or a post-launch roadmap explaining how the unused locations might be developed.

Donkin's comments leave open the possibility of future additions, but do not confirm plans for any specific location. The inaccessible areas also offer no evidence that players are being permanently banned for exploring beyond the map. The claims circulating on X remain unsubstantiated.