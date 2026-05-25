Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to be planning a July wedding in New York City, and that timing now appears to collide with Matty Healy's own July ceremony in Los Angeles, according to comments from Healy's mother that have reignited interest in the singer's brief past with Swift.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had a short-lived but highly publicised romance in 2023, not long after her split from actor Joe Alwyn. The pair had first met in 2014, but it was nearly a decade later that they were photographed together, dissected online, and then just as quickly went their separate ways. Swift is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, while Matty Healy is preparing to marry model and musician Gabbriette.

Matty Healy's July Wedding Quietly Revealed

The new detail about Healy's plans surfaced on Tom's Hirschsprung's Podcast on 21 May. Asked about the futures of her sons, Matty and Louis, actress and television panellist Denise Welch spoke warmly about both men charting their own paths in music and acting after growing up around performers.

Denise Welch confirms date son Matty Healy will marry model fiancée https://t.co/VKFb5Ei7ya — The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2026

'They have both followed careers unprompted by us, completely unprompted by us,' the 67-year-old said, noting that Louis has been working on stage, including in the West End production of Stranger Things, The First Shadow, while Matty fronts The 1975 from his base in Los Angeles. The brothers do not see each other often, she admitted, but are 'incredibly supportive' and 'always there for each other.'

Almost in passing, she then revealed the line fans seized on. 'Matty gets married in July, which we're very excited about,' Welch said. 'I'm very excited about that, and that's wonderful.' She added that she is 'incredibly proud' of her sons' achievements, 'but I'm more proud of the men that they have become.'

Could Taylor Swift's wedding be the most awkward of the year? Singer's nuptials to Travis Kelce set to be a 'soap opera' due to her guests' tangled love lives AND her own exes https://t.co/oPAbtr3LjD — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 25, 2026

Welch did not give a specific date or venue, but her confirmation that the wedding is set for July was enough to send social media into a spin. Matty Healy, 37, is engaged to Gabbriette, full name Gabriella Leigh Bechtel, a model and musician he has been linked to since September 2023. Their engagement followed a whirlwind courtship that arrived swiftly on the heels of his time with Swift.

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Rumours Cast A Long Shadow

The potential clash comes from a separate stream of reporting about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's own plans. A report last month claimed the Anti-Hero singer, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are aiming for a Fourth of July weekend ceremony in New York City, slotting the wedding between European and North American legs of Swift's Eras Tour.

Earlier this month, TMZ added that, rather than sending traditional save-the-dates, Swift was personally calling guests to tell them the wedding would be happening this summer, in a bid to keep details tightly held. If those accounts are accurate, they point to an early July date in the US, with New York widely tipped as the backdrop.

None of this has been confirmed on the record by Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce. No official announcements or documents have been provided, and the suggested timing and location come from unnamed sources. Until the couple speak publicly, the idea of a Fourth of July weekend wedding remains speculative.

That has not stopped fans and gossip outlets from sketching out the optics. A high-profile Swift–Kelce wedding in early July, almost certainly dominating global entertainment coverage, would sit in the same calendar month as Matty Healy's vows in Los Angeles. For many casual observers, the narrative writes itself, an ex-boyfriend getting married in the same season his former partner weds an American football star.

The reality could be far less dramatic. The ceremonies may fall weeks apart and be on different coasts, with little practical overlap. The only firm fact in the public domain is Denise Welch's statement that Matty Healy 'gets married in July,' and one unconfirmed report that Swift and Kelce are eyeing the Fourth of July weekend.

What is clear is that, more than a year after their brief relationship ended, the names Taylor Swift and Matty Healy remain entwined in the public imagination. A romance that lasted weeks continues to cast a long shadow online, to the point where two separate summer weddings, one confirmed and one heavily rumoured, are being weighed against each other before either couple has walked down the aisle.