Matt Brown, the eldest son from the reality series 'Alaskan Bush People', has been confirmed dead at the age of 43, after his body was recovered from a river in Washington state on Saturday, 30 May, 2026. His brother Bear Brown announced the tragic news in an emotional video following a police search for the missing television personality.

The discovery ends days of growing concern for the 'Alaskan Bush People' star, who had been missing since Wednesday, 28 May, 2026. Family members expressed fear for his safety after witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description floating in the river.

Bear Brown Confirms Self-Inflicted Injury Pending Coroner Review

Bear Brown stated that his older brother's death appears to be self-inflicted, though the coroner has not yet officially confirmed the cause of death. 'It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted. Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him,' Bear explained in his public statement.

Matt Brown's family had become increasingly worried after he grew estranged from them in recent years. Bear revealed that Matt struggled with substance abuse for a long time and had feared he might overdose or die from addiction-related causes.

Billy Brown Had Not Spoken to Matt in Nearly Two Years Before Death

Billy Brown, their father and family patriarch, confirmed he had not spoken to Matt in nearly two years before the river death. 'He was gone for two years. I did not see him. I did not talk to him. Nothing,' Billy said with palpable sadness.

The family pleaded for public respect and kindness during this incredibly difficult time. Bear specifically asked people to be respectful of his mother, Ami Brown, and to monitor online comments carefully.

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Matt Brown Appeared on Nearly 80 Episodes of Discovery Channel Series

Matt Brown appeared on almost 80 episodes of 'Alaskan Bush People' since its debut on the Discovery Channel in 2014. The show followed the Brown family's unconventional life living off the grid in Alaska and later Washington state.

His father, Billy Brown, had openly discussed Matt's addiction struggles in earlier years of the programme. 'It was Matt's decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn't fixed,' Billy said. Matt entered rehab in 2016 and returned for a second round of treatment two years later after suffering a relapse.

Fans Express Shock and Sorrow Over Loss of Matt Brown

Despite his public struggles, Matt maintained a connection to the show's audience throughout his time on television. Fans who watched him grow up on the series have flooded social media with messages of condolences to his grieving family.

The confirmation of his death comes as authorities had initially suspended their search due to dangerous river conditions. Bear said he believes his brother took his own life, though official determination remains pending with the coroner.

More than 200 comments have poured in on Bear's announcement video, with fans expressing shock and sorrow over the loss. One supporter wrote, 'So sorry for your loss, love and prayers to you and your family,' while others praised Bear's courage in sharing the news.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by texting or dialling 988 in the United States. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

In the UK, Samaritans provides 24-hour confidential support on 116 123 for anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm or emotional distress. The organisation is available round the clock, every single day of the year.