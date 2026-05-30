Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged wedding plans continue to draw attention as their big day approaches. Attention has shifted from the guest list to one notable name said to be missing from it. According to a recent report, supermodel Karlie Kloss, once one of Swift's closest friends and the subject of long-running romance speculation among some fans, is reportedly not invited to the event.

The claim has reignited interest in one of the most discussed celebrity friendships of the past decade, with insiders suggesting the pair's years-long estrangement remains unresolved.

Taylor Swift Allegedly Snubbed Karlie Kloss in Wedding Guest List

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According to reports surrounding Swift and Kelce's upcoming nuptials, Kloss is not expected to attend the ceremony. 'Obviously, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending, and neither will Karlie Kloss,' a source told the Daily Mail.

Swift and Kloss became close friends in 2013 and quickly developed a highly visible bond, appearing together at public events, concerts, and frequently photographed side by side.

Their friendship attracted intense public speculation in 2014 after reports, dismissed at the time by Swift's representative as 'hilarious', claimed the pair had been seen sharing a kiss at a concert by The 1975. Neither woman has ever suggested their relationship was romantic.

By 2017, reports indicated the friendship had cooled. Swift did not attend Kloss' 2019 wedding to Joshua Kushner, fuelling further speculation that the pair had drifted apart.

Insiders Claim Trust Issues Ended Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Friendship

Recent reports have offered fresh insight into what allegedly caused the breakdown. According to insiders, Kloss' reported ties to music executive Scooter Braun, who has long been at odds with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, played a significant role in Swift's decision to distance herself from the supermodel.

'When it comes to Karlie, Taylor ultimately felt that the trust in the friendship had been broken,' the source claimed. 'She came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond.'

The source claimed the bride-to-be has kept her distance from Kloss as a result, adding that the Grammy winner felt it would not serve her 'in any positive way' to maintain the friendship, a position the source said is unlikely to change.

'Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are, and in her eyes, Karlie's actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile,' the source added.

Neither Swift nor Kloss has publicly addressed those specific allegations.

I couldn't stop thinking about Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss the whole time I was watching #MotherMary. My review: https://t.co/FiUe1KndAo pic.twitter.com/sKg7rEMe53 — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) April 24, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York Wedding Celebration

The reported guest-list controversy comes amid growing speculation about Swift and Kelce's wedding plans. According to recent reports, the couple is expected to marry in New York on 3 July, with the Fourth of July weekend chosen partly because the city's busy holiday schedule may offer a degree of privacy.

Several of Swift's closest friends are expected to attend, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. The event is said to be designed as a private celebration featuring family members and a select group of high-profile friends.

While details remain closely guarded, the reported wedding has already generated significant public interest. The possibility that Kloss will be absent from the guest list has added another layer of intrigue to an event that is expected to attract intense media attention.