Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding remains under intense public focus this year as rumours continue to circulate around their relationship status, alleged ceremony plans, and a shifting guest list.

From break-up speculation to claimed wedding dates and reported invite decisions, the story has been driven by multiple unverified reports. According to Page Six, some close friends may not be included in the final list of attendees, adding further attention to the couple's highly anticipated celebration.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Date

According to a Page Six exclusive report, Swift is set to wed Kelce in New York City on 3 July, with early speculation linking the ceremony to the Fourth of July weekend. The reported timing has fuelled discussion due to its symbolic alignment with a major US holiday period often associated with large-scale celebrations and heightened public attention.

Sources cited in the same report suggested that earlier 'save-the-date' notices may have been circulated privately, though later claims indicate the couple's plans have since evolved. It has also been suggested that Swift has personally contacted select guests as arrangements continue to develop.

However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the venue, guest arrangements, or ceremonial details.

The Guest List

Attention has increasingly shifted to the reported guest list, which includes figures from music, sports, and entertainment circles connected to Swift and Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is reportedly among those invited, having previously said he has known Swift since she was young through her father, Scott Swift, establishing a long-standing connection within Kelce's professional circle.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is also believed to be on the guest list, reflecting her established friendship with Swift across industry events and private gatherings.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are also reportedly invited. Sheeran and Swift have maintained a close professional and personal relationship for more than a decade, while supermodel Gigi Hadid is also said to be on the list and has been linked in some reports to Swift's bridal party, although this remains unconfirmed.

The Haim sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este are also reportedly included, with Swift's relationship with the trio reinforced through collaborations and personal milestones, including her attendance at Este Haim's wedding earlier this year.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are also believed to be invited, with Swift and Gomez sharing a friendship spanning nearly two decades and frequently appearing in each other's public milestones.

Actress and musician Suki Waterhouse confirmed in comments to Variety that she has received an invitation and plans to attend, making her one of the few publicly confirmed guests. Zoë Kravitz is also reportedly on the guest list despite speculation surrounding tensions within Swift's wider social circle.

According to Hola!, Kravitz is expected to attend, while Harry Styles is unlikely to be present due to touring commitments.

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All Celebrities Are Invited Except

While earlier reports suggested a Fourth of July weekend ceremony in New York, later updates indicate the timeline may have shifted, with no confirmed date publicly announced. Page Six also reported that previously circulated invitations may not fully reflect final arrangements as planning continues privately.

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, are reportedly not invited to the wedding, as reported by Page Six.

The pair were previously part of Swift's close social circle and were last publicly seen with her at a Super Bowl event in 2024. Later reports suggest a cooling in relations, although no official reason has been given for their reported exclusion.