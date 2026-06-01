Prince William is reportedly angered by claims that King Charles is considering a private financial arrangement with Sarah Ferguson, as speculation grows that she could be seeking a 'hush-money' style pension in exchange for staying silent about royal family matters, according to a source by Closer.

The alleged discussions, said to have emerged in late May and reported on 1 June, centre on whether the King is willing to offer support to his former sister-in-law amid mounting scrutiny over her finances and past associations. Ferguson, 66, was photographed in Austria earlier this spring, staying at a luxury chalet reportedly costing around £2,000 per night. The sighting followed several months out of public view and reignited questions about how she continues to fund a high-end lifestyle, particularly after a series of reputational setbacks.

William Against Concession

According to claims attributed to sources, Prince William has reacted sharply to any financial arrangement, viewing it as a concession that risks undermining efforts to impose accountability within the royal family. One insider alleged that he sees such a move as effectively rewarding behaviour that has already damaged the monarchy's standing.

The same source suggested William believes any agreement could encourage further demands, rather than resolve the situation. His concern, as described, is that offering long-term financial support might set an example that pressure tactics yield results. That view appears to be shaped by earlier tensions surrounding Prince Andrew, in which William is said to have pushed for a firmer response well before decisive action was taken.

There is no public confirmation from Buckingham Palace regarding any negotiations, and the claims remain unverified. Still, they align with a broader narrative of generational disagreement within the royal household over how to handle reputational crises.

Weighing The Risk

King Charles, by contrast, is described in the same reports as taking a more cautious approach, with a focus on limiting potential fallout. The concern, according to those familiar with the situation, is that Ferguson may pursue commercial deals that could expose private family matters if her financial situation worsens.

Author Andrew Lownie, who has written extensively about the York family, speculated that Ferguson could be seeking financial stability in exchange for stepping back from any tell-all projects. His comments, while not based on confirmed negotiations, reflect a wider belief that such a scenario is plausible given her access to decades of royal life.

Ferguson's recent difficulties stem in part from renewed scrutiny of her past links to Jeffrey Epstein. Emails made public in recent months show her describing Epstein in warm terms despite previously distancing herself from him. In one exchange from 2011, she referred to him as a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend,' despite earlier public statements condemning his crimes. It also emerged that Epstein had given her £15,000 to help settle debts.

The fallout has been significant. Reports suggest her publishing prospects have diminished, and charitable affiliations have become harder to secure. Additional emails released this year have only deepened the controversy, reinforcing the perception that her earlier distancing from Epstein was incomplete.

Against that backdrop, claims that Ferguson has explored media and publishing deals have gained traction. There have been reports of interest from US streaming platforms and publishers, with figures of up to £1.3 million for a television project and around £2 million for a memoir circulating, though none have been formally confirmed.

Sources quoted in the reports allege that Ferguson has been candid about her financial pressures while simultaneously highlighting the extent of her knowledge of royal affairs. While there is no direct evidence of explicit demands, the sources imply that her situation poses a potential risk to the palace.

Read more How Did John West Die? Real Cause of Death as Autistic Influencer's Sister Reveals Hidden Health Battle How Did John West Die? Real Cause of Death as Autistic Influencer's Sister Reveals Hidden Health Battle

King Charles is said to favour maintaining dialogue rather than adopting a hardline stance, believing that confrontation could escalate matters. Any arrangement, according to those same claims, would likely involve strict confidentiality terms. However, without official confirmation, it remains unclear whether discussions have progressed beyond informal consideration.

What is evident is that the issue touches on a deeper divide about how the monarchy responds to internal challenges. William's reported position reflects a stricter interpretation of accountability, while Charles appears to be weighing the practical consequences of escalation. With neither side publicly addressing the claims, the extent of any negotiations and their potential impact on the royal family's future remain uncertain.