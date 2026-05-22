Prince William has fuelled speculation that he could be on the guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations this summer, after the Prince of Wales offered a coy 'no comment' when asked about a possible invitation during a Heart Radio appearance recorded on the Isles of Scilly.

Talk of a Taylor, Travis wedding has been building for months as the pop star and the American football player continue to dominate celebrity headlines on both sides of the Atlantic. Their rumoured nuptials are widely tipped as the year's biggest showbiz event, with fans obsessing not only over the venue, dress and setlist, but over which A‑list names might secure an invitation. Into that frenzy stepped Prince William, who chose his words carefully when pressed on whether he might attend.

Prince William Teases Appearance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding https://t.co/okuNvVl6s1 — People (@people) May 22, 2026

Prince William Links Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Rumours To His Children

The news came after Heart host Jamie Theakston asked William what song he would like to hear during the special broadcast. The prince, who was visiting a café on the Isles of Scilly for the show, did not hesitate. 'How about some Taylor Swift?' he replied, before explaining why the choice hit close to home.

'Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis are fans. Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor. She saw her in the Eras Tour, it was amazing. We did meet her!' he said, offering a rare glimpse into what actually excites his younger children.

Theakston then cued up Opalite and dedicated it live on air. 'This is for Charlotte, we know she's listening,' he said as the track played. By the time the song ended, the interview had drifted from music into gossip territory, with the presenter voicing what many listeners were likely wondering.

'We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer. Have you received your invite?' Theakston asked, an unmistakable reference to the much‑discussed wedding of Taylor and Travis.

William did not confirm or deny. Instead, he leaned into the ambiguity that keeps royal‑watchers and Swifties alike hooked. 'No comment. I am hoping and I am sure that there might be an invitation around. Will see,' he replied.

On one level, it was a light throwaway line during a local radio hit. On another, it was a calculatedly playful answer from a future king who understands that even a raised eyebrow on royal attendance can ricochet around the internet within minutes.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Speculation Meets Royal Reality

There has been no official confirmation that Taylor and Travis are even engaged, let alone that a wedding date has been set. Reports of a 'big wedding' remain firmly in the realm of rumour, and William's comments, while teasing, did nothing to verify those claims. Until Taylor, Travis or their representatives make an announcement, everything about the ceremony, the guest list and the timing should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, the idea of the Prince of Wales turning up at what could be the celebrity wedding of the year is not as outlandish as it might once have seemed. William has previously crossed paths with Swift and is open about his children's enthusiasm for her music. His off‑hand hope that 'there might be an invitation around' sounded less like a formal expectation and more like a wry acknowledgement that he, like millions of others, would not mind a front‑row view.

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The Heart Radio segment did not dwell on Taylor or Travis for long. The main purpose of the broadcast was to showcase William's visit to the Isles of Scilly and to offer an update, in his own words, on family life as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues her return to public duties following cancer treatment.

Speaking candidly, he praised Kate's role at the centre of their household. 'She's an amazing mum, an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been brilliant,' he said, describing how she has been carefully rebuilding her schedule since entering remission in January.

He noted that Catherine had recently travelled to Italy, her first trip abroad in three and a half years and her first overseas visit since her diagnosis. According to William, she has not exactly been easing back in. 'Most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she's got lined up ready to read,' he joked, before adding that she had returned from Italy energised. 'I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.'

Those remarks cut through some of the more fevered speculation that has surrounded the Princess of Wales in recent months, replacing whispers with a direct, if brief, account of how she is coping and what the future might hold for foreign trips.

Prince William jokes about possibly attending Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding:



“No comment… I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.”



(via Heart Breakfast) pic.twitter.com/wbmUd893qc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2026

The juxtaposition was striking. In one breath, a royal heir lightly entertained the notion of attending a Taylor-Travis wedding that may or may not exist. Next, he was talking about remission, paperwork piled at the end of the bed, and the quiet grind of family life under extraordinary scrutiny. It is the odd mix of the modern monarchy: one foot in global pop culture, the other in the sober reality of illness, recovery and duty.