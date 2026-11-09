Taylor Swift's reunion with Karlie Kloss has triggered criticism on X, with users questioning whether the singer faces the same scrutiny as other celebrities over politically controversial friendships. The backlash centres on Kloss's Kushner family connections, her public appeals supporting Israeli organisations and accusations of double standards among pop fans.

How Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite?

On 8 November, Swift and Kloss were photographed smiling together at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The appearance revived interest in a friendship that had largely disappeared from public view.

Frenemies Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss reunite at Chiefs game after surprise Travis Kelce wedding invite https://t.co/3B5THSx8to pic.twitter.com/ksuXHh0NfG — Page Six (@PageSix) November 8, 2026

The pair became close in 2013 and appeared together on Vogue's cover in 2015. Rumours of a rift grew after Kloss maintained ties with Kim Kardashian during Kardashian's feud with Swift, while her association with Scooter Braun prompted further speculation.

Swift missed Kloss's 2018 wedding, reportedly because of scheduling commitments. Neither woman has confirmed that a particular disagreement ended their friendship.

Why Are MAGA and Gaza Accusations Resurfacing?

Kloss's husband Joshua Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, who married Ivanka Trump and served as Donald Trump's senior adviser. However, Kloss has publicly said she votes Democratic, as IBTimes UK previously reported.

Screenshots of Kloss's Instagram posts appear to show her encouraging breast-milk donations for displaced Israeli infants through Saving the Milk and the Haredim Rescue Union. Another statement attributed to Kloss said she and Joshua contributed to United Hatzalah, an Israeli emergency medical organisation, following the 7 October attacks. A United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

and swifties tried to gaslight us into thinking she wasn’t at the wedding cause she’s a known Zionist😂 https://t.co/CLrasb6GMF pic.twitter.com/2CZaVmMeLU — bab🐾💐 (@mbftanked) November 8, 2026

'Are Swifties Going To Hold Taylor Accountable?' X Backlash

X user @beccaiscozy wrote: 'She's a Zionist and a trump supporter are swifties going to hold Taylor accountable and play that guilty by association game with her??? Or is that only for Olivia and Billie???'

She’s a Zionist and a trump supporter are swifties going to hold Taylor accountable and play that guilty by association game with her??? Or is that only for Olivia and Billie??? https://t.co/nHpid6bkUO — Rebecca 🕷️ (@beccaiscozy) November 8, 2026

One user also resurfaced a photograph of Kloss attending the 2016 US Open in New York alongside Ivanka Trump and Russian art collector Dasha Zhukova, writing: ''karlie is a democrat' this is her with ivanka trump. she's maga. period.'

“karlie is a democrat”



this is her with ivanka trump. she’s maga. period. pic.twitter.com/4bmG6KnOBt — ✦ melanie ✦ (@loverglow13) November 8, 2026

Another netizen challenged Kloss's defence of her political differences with the Kushner family, citing her July appearance on Bloomberg Originals' The Circuit with Emily Chang. During the interview, Kloss identified herself as a Democrat and said people could maintain relationships despite opposing political views, prompting the X user to allege: 'her husband FUNDS the idf'.

su marido FINANCIA al idf😭😭😭 no tienen que ser huelepedos de taylor 24/7 ya no existen las secret sessions ni los m&g taylor nation no las está leyendo para luego elegirlas https://t.co/xwf22cm3Zk — not fátima (@odetothereds) November 9, 2026

The reunion also renewed discussion about Kloss's attendance at Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce. Sharing photographs of Kloss in a gold dress, a netizen wrote: 'holy shit that means karlie kloss was actually at taylor swifts wedding and not running around nyc in a random dress 😭'.

holy shit that means karlie kloss was actually at taylor swifts wedding and not running around nyc in a random dress 😭 pic.twitter.com/qPtLcK4o2P — ✭ Neil ✭ (@madeyouavillan) November 8, 2026

Another commenter, @misshoneyzinha, questioned whether Swift's friendship extended to the Kushner family, comparing the situation with criticism previously directed at Beyoncé. The comparison reflects a wider argument among fans about whether political associations attract different levels of outrage depending on the celebrity involved.

Why Are Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish Mentioned?

The comparison reflects disputes between pop fandoms. IBTimes UK previously reported allegations involving Swift and Rodrigo fan accounts, including abusive-message screenshots it could not independently verify. Rodrigo and Eilish have publicly criticised Trump-era immigration enforcement. Some commenters argue that Swift deserves equivalent scrutiny over her associations.