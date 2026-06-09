A courtside chair linked to an NBA playoff game attended by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has triggered widespread attention in the sports memorabilia market, with resale bidding reportedly reaching around $6,000 ( approximately £4,700) and fueling renewed interest in premium NBA seating prices.

A courtside seat used during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks has been listed for auction through memorabilia platform The Realest. The listing identifies the chair as one occupied by Swift during her appearance at the game alongside Kelce.

Courtside Chair Auction

According to multiple listings and reports, bidding for the seat began at approximately $100 (£80) and climbed to around $6,000 (£4,700) after a series of offers. The auction is scheduled to close on 14 June at 8:00 p.m. The listing markets the item as a game-used courtside chair from a high-profile playoff matchup featuring celebrity attendees.

The auction has drawn attention due to the combination of playoff stakes and celebrity visibility, with Swift and Kelce among several public figures present at the game.

Game Appearance Context

Swift and Kelce attended the Eastern Conference Finals matchup in Cleveland, where they were shown courtside during broadcast coverage. The appearance included widely circulated moments from the game, contributing to increased public attention on their attendance.

The chair now being auctioned is part of courtside seating used during the game, which also included other celebrity attendees seated in the same premium section. The listing positions the item as part of an authenticated memorabilia release connected to the event.

NBA Courtside Pricing

Courtside seating at NBA games is among the most expensive ticket categories in professional sports. Prices vary depending on team market, playoff stage, and matchup profile, with seats in high-demand games often reaching several thousand dollars through official sales or secondary resale platforms.

Playoff games, particularly during later rounds, typically see increased demand for courtside seating due to limited supply and heightened visibility. Celebrity attendance has also contributed to additional attention on premium seating categories during nationally televised games.

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Resale Market Activity

Secondary ticket and memorabilia markets frequently reflect fluctuations tied to high-profile events, including playoff games and celebrity appearances. In this case, the reported $6,000 (£4,700) valuation has been cited across listings and coverage of the auction, according to a Times of India report, though final sale outcomes remain pending until bidding closes.

The auction includes multiple courtside seats from the same playoff series, with other seats tied to different attendees also listed at varying price points. The Swift-associated chair has drawn the highest attention among the group due to the level of public interest surrounding her appearance.

Sports Memorabilia Impact

The auction has contributed to broader discussion within the sports collectibles market, where game-used items are increasingly positioned as premium memorabilia assets. Courtside seating from major NBA games has become part of this trend, particularly when linked to high-profile events or widely viewed playoff matchups.

While the final sale price has not yet been confirmed, current bidding activity reflects continued demand for items associated with marquee sporting events and celebrity attendance. The outcome of the auction will determine whether the reported $6,000 (£4,700) figure holds as the final transaction value.