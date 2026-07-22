Reality star Courtney Stodden has publicly confronted Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander over a 2012 Funny or Die comedy sketch, questioning how adults allowed a scene where he rubbed a mobile phone across her breasts when she was just 17 years old.

For context, the footage was filmed over a decade ago when Stodden was navigating an entertainment landscape that frequently capitalised on her youth. At the time, she had recently married actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16. The recent social media post serves as a harsh retroactive examination of how young people were treated on film sets during that era.

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Courtney Stodden Calls Out Seinfeld Comedy Sketch

Taking to Instagram, Stodden shared an image from the video showing the Seinfeld star holding an iPhone against her breast. She pointedly asked her followers how anyone involved in the production thought such a scenario was allowed to be made in the first place.

'I was 17 years old in this photo,' she captioned the post. 'The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand.'

The mechanics of the sketch make for an uncomfortable read today, especially when viewing the exact lines delivered. Stodden detailed the specific actions, stating, 'During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across my breasts while saying there was "no signal" in my head but "plenty of signal" in my chest.'

Details Behind The Jason Alexander Comedy Sketch

She added, 'Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he'd like to take me behind the couch and "have his way" with me.'

Anticipating inevitable online arguments that she willingly chose to participate, Stodden clarified the harsh legal reality of her situation. She noted that as she grew older, she realised she was a 'minor' when these sketches were filmed and that she 'didn't have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate.'

'Legally, I couldn't make those decisions for myself. That's the point,' she wrote.

Courtney Stodden Highlights Lack Of Minor Protection

Instead, she claimed that her ex-husband, Hutchison, was the one who signed the contracts and got the pay cheque.

Looking back at the working conditions, it is rather wild to consider the sheer lack of adult oversight for a minor on set. The adult professionals in the room proceeded with the shoot while the teenager involved was left without any real agency over her own participation.

'The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room,' she added. 'I felt so alone.'

She then asked how numerous adults could look at a 17-year-old and decide that the working environment was 'acceptable'.

Jason Alexander Apologises For Inappropriate 2012 Sketch

'That's exactly why I speak out today,' she finished. 'Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn't have to become adults before realising the law should have protected them all along.'

Expanding on her motivations, she spoke about her decision to speak out now, claiming she wants to create a future where children are protected, and adults in a position of power are held to a higher standard.

Following the online statements, Alexander issued a formal apology regarding his involvement.

'Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it,' he said in a statement.

'But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies.'