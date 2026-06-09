British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million (£12 million) lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, alleging the company used her image without permission on television packaging. The case centers on claims of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of publicity rights.

At the same time, social media users have circulated unverified claims linking the dispute to her political views, including support for Palestine. No major news organisations or legal documents have confirmed these allegations, yet the rumours have added a layer of controversy to an already high-profile case.

Lawsuit Over Alleged Unauthorised Image Use

According to court documents reported by Rolling Stone Canada and other outlets, the lawsuit was filed in a California federal court. Lipa alleges that Samsung used a copyrighted backstage photograph of her taken at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival and placed it on cardboard TV boxes sold in the United States. She claims the use was done without permission, licensing, or compensation, and created the impression that she endorsed Samsung products.

The filing states that Lipa holds the rights to the image and argues that the company benefited commercially from its use. The lawsuit seeks at least $15 million (£12 million) in damages, along with additional relief for alleged violations of intellectual property and publicity laws.

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Claims of Implied Endorsement and Brand Impact

The complaint further claims that the placement of Lipa's image on retail packaging may have suggested an endorsement relationship that did not exist. According to the filing, the image was used in connection with Samsung's television products and associated promotional content, potentially influencing consumer perception.

Court documents also reference online reactions in which users reportedly commented on the visibility of Lipa's image on TV boxes, with some suggesting it influenced purchasing interest. The lawsuit argues that this supports the claim of implied commercial benefit derived from her likeness.

Samsung Denies Intentional Wrongdoing

Samsung has denied any intentional misuse of the image. In statements reported by multiple outlets, the company said the photograph was supplied by a third-party content provider who assured that all necessary permissions had been obtained, including for retail packaging use.

The company maintains that it acted in good faith based on those assurances and has expressed openness to resolving the dispute. Samsung has not admitted liability and has rejected claims that it deliberately exploited Lipa's likeness for marketing purposes.

Social Media Rumours of Endorsement Fallout

Following news of the lawsuit, social media users circulated claims suggesting Dua Lipa lost a major Samsung endorsement deal due to her political stance, including support for Palestine. These claims have not been verified by major international news organisations. The legal filing does not reference any political motivation, and the case centres solely on alleged unauthorised use of her image in commercial packaging.

Case Remains Ongoing Amid Public Debate

The lawsuit remains ongoing in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The case underscores broader issues of celebrity image rights, corporate marketing practices, and digital-era content licensing. Samsung continues to deny wrongdoing, while Lipa's legal team maintains that the use of her image was unauthorised and commercially exploitative.