Taylor Swift was the target of a sharp on-air attack from Megyn Kelly this week, after the broadcaster used Piers Morgan Uncensored to ridicule Swift's reported 1,000-guest Madison Square Garden wedding in New York on 3 July and call the pop star 'empty inside.'

Kelly's comments were aimed at Swift, 36, and her new husband Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, with the wedding itself already drawing heavy attention because of its scale and celebrity guest list.

Taylor Swift's Wedding Becomes Kelly's Latest Target

The news came after Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony that welcomed around 1,000 guests and was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, described by a representative as a friend of the couple. It was reported that Swift's brother Austin served as 'Man of Honor,' while Kelce's brother Jason was best man, and that the venue was transformed for a wedding reception that stretched well beyond the ordinary.

Kelly was not interested in softening the edges. 'I really think she's empty inside,' she told Piers Morgan, adding that people who find fame young can spend their lives chasing a kind of fullness that money and adoration never provide. It was classic Kelly, blunt to the point of being rude, and delivered with the sort of certainty that makes for lively television even when the argument itself feels thin.

Swift's rise to fame began early, with her self-titled debut album arriving when she was 16, and Kelly used that point to push her theory that celebrity success can leave a person hollow rather than happy.

The singer's parents, brother and members of the Kelce family were reportedly present at the wedding, which hardly fits the caricature Kelly was sketching, but facts have a habit of being less dramatic than the rant built around them.

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Kelly Dismisses Taylor Swift's Starry Guest List

Kelly then turned her fire on the guest list, which reports placed at roughly 1,000 people, asking, 'Who has a thousand-person wedding?'.

She also scoffed at the idea that guests such as Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg were close enough to justify an invitation, dismissing the notion with an unsparing, 'Bulls--t. I don't believe that for one second.'

That was the most pointed part of the segment, because it landed on a real tension at the heart of celebrity weddings, the odd blend of intimacy and spectacle that can make even the most lavish celebration look a little mad.

Madison Square Garden was ringed by police, private security and barricades, with 135 officers assigned around the venue on the day, underscoring the sheer scale of the operation. This was not some cosy country-house affair with a few candles and a string quartet. It was a full-scale production.

Kelly also challenged the choice of Adam Sandler as officiant, refusing to buy the idea that Kelce's friendship with the comic, formed partly through their work on Happy Gilmore 2, justified giving him that role.

Morgan pushed back only lightly, comparing the guest list to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, but Kelly doubled down, saying she felt more comfortable at her own 300-person ceremony because she had an 'intimate connection' with every guest.

Why Kelly Took Aim At Taylor Swift's Wedding

There is a bit of theatre to all this, of course. Kelly has a long history of going after Swift, including an earlier on-air attack after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, when she warned the singer could 'kiss' her Republican sales goodbye.

Swift's subsequent commercial success, including the record-setting performance of The Life of a Showgirl in 2025, has made that warning look a touch foolish in hindsight.

Steven Spielberg's presence was especially notable because it had already been reported that he had publicly praised Swift when inducting her into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

It suggests some of the names Kelly sneered at were not random celebrity padding but people with some documented connection to Swift's career. Still, the criticism played neatly into a familiar tabloid script, one that treats anything bigger than a normal wedding as automatically suspect.

And that may be the whole point. Swift's marriage, like so much in her public life, seems to have become a mirror for other people's anxieties about fame, class and access. Kelly saw emptiness.